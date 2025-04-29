Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from April 22 to April 25

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from April 22 to April 25, 2025

Saint-Cloud, April 29, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from April 22, 2025 to April 25, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 19th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 23, 2024 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/22/2025 FR0012435121 32,807 21.4892 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/23/2025 FR0012435121 32,120 21.9490 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/24/2025 FR0012435121 32,069 21.9833 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/25/2025 FR0012435121 31,698 22.2408 XPAR Total 128,694 21.9122

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 30th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 23, 2024.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

