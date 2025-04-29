Notice on convening an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice is hereby given that the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp (registry code 10004677, official address Narva mnt 13, 10151 Tallinn) convenes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”), which will be held on 23 May 2025 at 10:00 at the seat of AS Ekspress Grupp, in the city of Tallinn, Narva mnt 13, 4th floor. The registration of participants in the Meeting will commence at 9:30 at the location of the Meeting.

The circle of shareholders entitled to attend the Meeting will be determined seven days prior to the Meeting, i.e. on 16 May 2025 at the end of the working day of the settlement system.

The shareholders who do not participate in the Meeting in person may vote electronically before the Meeting. In order to promote sustainability, the Management Board recommends voting on draft resolutions electronically before the Meeting and avoiding travel to and from the Meeting.

In order to vote by electronic means the shareholders are to fill in a voting ballot, which is attached to the notice on convening the Meeting both on the website of Nasdaq Baltic stock exchange as well as of Ekspress Grupp. The filled in ballot should be signed digitally and sent by e-mail to egrupp@egrupp.ee no later than on 22 May 2025 by 16:00. The exact procedure of the organisation of the electronic voting is also attached to the notice on convening the Meeting on the aforementioned websites.

Pursuant to the decision of the Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp, the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is as follows: