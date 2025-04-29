Bang & Olufsen A/S has pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, received a major shareholder announcement from New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited.



As per 23 April 2025, New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited's, through Sparkle Roll (Denmark) Limited, indirect holding of shares and voting rights, according to section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, was above 10 per cent.





As per 23 April 2025, New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited indirectly holds, according to section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, 10.01 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting

Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations

Phone: +45 4153 7303

