Aurora Mobile’s SendCloud Partners with DHgate to Power Seamless Customer Communication

SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its subsidiary Wuhan SendCloud Technology Co., Ltd. (“SendCloud”), a trusted email solution provider, has provided seamless customer communication for DHgate during its recent unprecedented surge in users in the U.S. market. This surge propelled DHgate to #2 on the U.S. App Store Free iPhone Apps Ranking, surpassing giants like Google and TurboTax, trailing only behind ChatGPT.

Founded in 2004, DHgate is a leading Chinese cross-border B2B marketplace connecting global buyers, primarily SMBs and retailers, directly with Chinese manufacturers for small-batch wholesale, making it a crucial platform for global sourcing.

DHgate's recent surge in popularity in the U.S. further highlights its core value of effectively connecting Chinese factories and suppliers directly with international consumers. This connection provides global buyers with more convenient access to goods straight from the source.

As DHgate experienced this massive influx of users, SendCloud, a professional and trusted expert in email services, played a critical role in maintaining seamless and stable customer communication. Leveraging SendCloud’s robust API integration, DHgate successfully managed the increased load by:

Maintaining over 90% email deliverability , consistently connecting with users worldwide.

, consistently connecting with users worldwide. Achieving a 99% inbox placement rate , significantly outperforming industry benchmarks.

, significantly outperforming industry benchmarks. Reaching a 40% email open rate, boosted by optimized sender certification and domain reputation.



These achievements allowed DHgate to effectively nurture its expanding customer relationships, build loyalty, and drive sustainable growth within one of the world's most dynamic markets.

SendCloud Powers EngageLab’s Omnichannel Solutions: Driving Global Engagement

Building upon the reliable email infrastructure provided by SendCloud, EngageLab further empowers businesses with an advanced customer engagement platform tailored for global e-commerce challenges:

Unmatched Deliverability : A 99.97% inbox placement rate through domain warm-up and BIMI certification, ensuring compliance with GDPR and DPPA.

: A 99.97% inbox placement rate through domain warm-up and BIMI certification, ensuring compliance with GDPR and DPPA. Personalized Campaigns : Leveraging AI-driven marketing automation, businesses tailor emails to diverse client segments—from small retailers sourcing electronics to wholesalers procuring bulk fashion items.

: Leveraging AI-driven marketing automation, businesses tailor emails to diverse client segments—from small retailers sourcing electronics to wholesalers procuring bulk fashion items. Global Infrastructure: With 5 global nodes, EngageLab ensured low-latency communication, which is critical for global business operations.



The Future of Cross-Border E-Commerce

The increasing global traction of Chinese cross-border e-commerce underscores why seamless, AI-powered customer engagement is critical for success. EngageLab remains steadfast in its commitment to providing businesses the adaptive tools needed to conquer challenges in dynamic international markets.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is a world-leading AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solution provider, unites technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions across every channel, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, OTP, SMS and WhatsApp Business. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses in over 220 countries and regions, delivering more than 1 million messages every second across various channels. For more information about EngageLab and its suite of solutions, visit www.engagelab.com.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

For Media Inquiries:

Contact: marketing@engagelab.com