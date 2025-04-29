ESET B2B solutions now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced the availability of ESET PROTECT solutions in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. ESET customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

In today's world, where online stores are just a click away, customers expect a seamless and efficient purchasing experience. By leveraging the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, ESET's customers can enjoy the convenience of acquiring all their software needs through a single, unified platform. This means a single invoice, one payment, and a comprehensive store that simplifies the procurement process. This approach not only meets the evolving expectations of modern customers but also strengthens and expands business relationships.

The Microsoft Azure Marketplace prioritizes integrated solutions, streamlined procurement, and connected workflows, making it easier for ESET's customers to access and manage their software solutions. This is why ESET is launching on a new online sales channel by offering its business products on the Azure Marketplace (starting in the US), one of the largest marketplace platforms for independent software vendors. With this expansion, ESET is now accessible to business customers who procure software through Azure Marketplace or Microsoft AppSource via their Microsoft Azure account.

Customers discovering ESET PROTECT through the Azure Marketplace can achieve easier security satisfaction thanks to its core competency in offering multilayered security by means of ESET LiveSense. This technology is powered by a next-gen antivirus capable of protecting against ransomware, targeted, or fileless attacks. What’s more, with ESET’s new Ransomware Remediation feature, businesses can encrypt and back up files they deem most important to prevent manipulation by malware, for example.

“Clients can expect ESET to remain flexible, helping them scale ESET’s security solutions in sync with their growing cloud environments, ensuring continuous protection without the need for reevaluation or reconfigurations. Likewise, with immediate access to updates through the product's console, customers remain protected with the latest features and security patches. We believe that this integration will help expand everyone’s security potential,” said Pavol Balaj, Chief Business Officer at ESET.

Interested parties can procure select ESET PROTECT (cloud-only) portfolio products for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), with all the respective modules and features those tiers contain, starting from its award-winning endpoint product, through server and mobile threat defense, to technology such as advanced threat defense.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs.