RTOERO honours a lifetime champion for seniors: Susan Walsh receives the Award for Eminent Contribution

Toronto, Ontario, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Susan Walsh of Newfoundland has been named the second ever recipient of the RTOERO Award for Eminent Contribution to Seniors in Canada. Her career has taken her from the frontlines to policymaking in fields ranging from mental health to geriatrics. The award, selected by the RTOERO Board, goes to a non-member who has delivered outstanding service for seniors provincially and/or nationally.

Since 1968, RTOERO has been a voice for teachers, school and board administrators, educational support staff and college and university faculty in their retirement. RTOERO’s mission is to improve the lives of members and seniors.

Walsh has done so in many ways. She has spent more than 30 years working for the government of Newfoundland and Labrador, holding roles as Seniors’ Advocate, and previously as Deputy Minister of the Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development.

As the provincial lead Deputy Minister for the Federal/Provincial/Territorial National Committee on Social Services, Walsh focused on the need for systemic change around seniors, income support and child welfare.

She has also served within the former Department of Social Services; the Eastern Regional Health Authority; the Department of Health and Community Services; the former Department of Child, Youth and Family Services; the Cabinet Secretariat; the Labour Relations Agency; and Municipal Affairs Fire and Emergency Services.

“Susan Walsh exemplifies what it means to create lasting, systemic impact for older adults. Her leadership, vision and commitment to social equity have helped to shape better lives for seniors in Canada. We’re proud to honour her contributions to well-being through this national award,” says John Cappelletti, Chair of RTOERO.

Walsh holds a Master of Social Work from the University of Toronto. She began her career as a social worker in community development, and worked with diverse senior groups at the Toronto Metropolitan Housing Company. In addition, Walsh collaborated with the Ontario College of Social Workers and the University of Toronto on research regarding social work practice in hospital restructuring.

Last year, Walsh was one of the expert speakers at RTOERO's Future of Aging Summit, where she shared her expertise on the evolving needs of seniors.

The RTOERO Award for Eminent Contribution to Seniors in Canada comes with a donation of $5,000 to the charitable organization of Walsh’s choice. She will also be honoured at the RTOERO Fall Forum Banquet.

