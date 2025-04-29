ACAMS Awards 30 Scholarships to Reignite Careers and Fight Fraud

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACAMS announces the recipients of its Certified Anti-Fraud Specialist (CAFS) Scholarship, a program designed to bridge career gaps and increase the ability of AFC professionals to make an immediate impact in fraud prevention.

Fraud was highlighted as a top threat in the 2025 ACAMS AFC Global Threats Report , underscoring the urgency for skilled anti-fraud professionals. Recognizing this critical need, the scholarship aims to cultivate talent equipped to combat fraudulent activities by offering a pathway for individuals who have taken a career break of at least 12 months to re-establish their roles in detecting and preventing fraud.

Drawn from a global pool of more than 550 applicants, the 30 scholarship recipients, representing over 20 nationalities, distinguished themselves through their clear commitment to strengthening financial crime prevention and their passion to drive meaningful change as anti-fraud specialists.

Submissions were reviewed by a distinguished global panel of judges:

Erin West, Operation Shamrock, Founder (U.S);

Rachael Tiffen, CIFAS, Director of Learning & Public Sector (UK);

Richard H. Harvey Jr., Beneficial State Bank, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Director of Compliance Risk (U.S);

Sarah Gillis, ACAMS, Project Manager (U.S.);

Sudhir Sridhar Konikat, Standard Chartered Global Business Services, Director, FCSO Surveillance Academy Lead (India);

Wendy Ward, American Express, Vice President, International Oversight – APAC, Latin America & Canada (Australia).

Winners will receive the CAFS certification package, which offers targeted insights into contemporary fraud typologies—ranging from account takeovers to complex authorized push payment schemes—equipping these professionals with analytical techniques, investigative methodologies and technology-driven solutions to thwart evolving fraud patterns. Scholarship recipients will also join a worldwide network of over 115,000 AFC experts as ACAMS members.

“Global fraud losses totaled $486 billion in 2023, and that number grows by the minute. We need to ensure we are bringing our best people to the table to combat fraud. I’m thrilled ACAMS can play a role in ensuring that a career break doesn’t hinder anyone from being part of the fight against financial crime,” said ACAMS CEO, Neil Sternthal.

The CAFS Scholarship is part of ACAMS' broader scholarship offering which aims to ensure training and capacity building opportunities are available to people of all backgrounds across the globe.

Details about the 30 scholarship recipients and judges are available here: www.acams.org/scholarships/cafs .

Find out more about the CAFS certification here: www.acams.org/cafs .

