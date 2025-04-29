MachTen Reports Financial Results for the Full Year 2024 & First Quarter of 2025

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MachTen, Inc. (OTC: MACT) today announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024, and the first quarter of 2025.

Financial Highlights Year Ended
(In thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
     
Operating revenue $16,976  $15,939 
Operating income $5,750  $6,072 
Net income $3,874  $4,317 
Earnings per share $1.21  $1.36 
     
EBITDA $8,757  $8,102 
     
     
  Quarter Ended
  March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024
     
Operating revenue $4,139  $4,176 
Operating income $1,144  $1,126 
Net income $594  $597 
Earnings per share $0.19  $0.19 
     
EBITDA $2,035  $1,906 
     
     

“We achieved record revenue and EBITDA in 2024, a year of significant investment and transition for MachTen, with continued momentum to start 2025,” commented Dan Miller, Chief Executive Officer.

“Our team deserves credit for overcoming considerable challenges in our first year as a standalone company, including the implementation of new systems and processes for accelerating the growth of our fiber-based network. We are now well along the path towards building the infrastructure required to become the most reliable provider of broadband communications in the communities we serve, and to surfacing long-term value for shareholders.”

Revenue for the full year 2024 was approximately $17 million vs. $15.9 million in the prior year, primarily attributable to an increase in support from Enhanced-ACAM (“E-ACAM”).

Broadband revenue increased to $3.4 million from $3.2 million in the prior year, offset by a loss of voice customers in several wire centers in which the electric company began offering fiber-based Internet.

Operating profit was $5.8 million in 2024, compared to $6.1 million 2023, largely attributable to a $900 thousand increase in depreciation expense.

Net income was $3.9 million, down from $4.3 million in the prior year. In addition to higher depreciation, interest expense increased $150 thousand, and operating expense was also marginally higher to reflect the addition of staff and software.

EBITDA was $8.7 million in 2024 vs. $8.1 million in the prior year.

Capital Investments & Operational Highlights

MachTen invested nearly $10 million in new fiber infrastructure in 2024, spanning more than 100 miles and 2,900 new passings. An additional 60 miles and 1,300 passings were completed in the first quarter of 2025, despite difficult weather conditions.

Key 2024 projects included:

  • St. Ignace: 50-mile FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) network passing over 2,000 locations, with early adoption by more than 300 customers.

  • Wallace and Carney Expansion: Completed a $4 million project funded by a Connecting Michigan Communities 3.0 grant.

As of March 31, 2025, Michigan Broadband has approximately 1,600 fiber broadband customers across 10k passings, with the take rate expected to improve throughout 2025.

Construction began in late 2024 on the ReConnect America 3 (“RC3”) grant projects that will ultimately bring improved connectivity to more than 2,500 locations over 500 miles. These grants were awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utility Service and will impact areas that are considered amongst the highest cost to serve. On a combined basis, the RC3 grant projects may have a total cost of approximately $85 million over a 5-year period, inclusive of a matching investment from MachTen of up to $16 million. A 10-mile project in Donken was completed in January, and another 10-mile project in Grace Harbor is expected to commence in May.

Most significantly, the deployment of broadband services to more than 9,000 locations supported by the E-ACAM will accelerate in 2025. It is anticipated that fiber-based service will reach almost 3,500 new passings in 2025, bringing total E-ACAM locations served to almost 4,500, or 50% of the amount required by the end of 2026. This puts Michigan Broadband a year ahead of schedule.

We continue to monitor potential developments related to E-ACAM funding in light of the recent ruling in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The ruling impacts the funding mechanism and oversight of the Universal Service Fund and will be reviewed by the US Supreme Court in 2025.

Michigan Broadband continues to invest significant capital in equipment, software, and personnel to update systems and processes following its spin-off from LICT Corporation. This includes an upgrade to the switching and routing environment that began in early 2025, and will allow for greater reliability, throughput and redundancy as fiber-based service replaces copper-based DSL.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $1.9 million.

MachTen executed a $20 million term loan from the National Cooperative Services Corporation (NCSC) in August 2024, of which $16 million has been drawn down at an interest rate of approximately 5.5%.

Strategic Opportunities

On March 19, 2025, it was announced that Michigan Broadband will enter into an Operating Services Agreement with UP Fiber, Inc. in connection with its acquisition of wireline assets from AT&T. As a result of this partnership, Michigan Broadband will provide customer service, billing, sales, marketing and other administrative support that will generate additional revenue and improve profitability.

About MachTen, Inc.

MachTen is a holding company for Michigan Broadband Services, Upper Peninsula Telephone Company (UPTC), Michigan Central Broadband Company (MCBC), and Alpha Enterprises Ltd. MachTen’s subsidiaries provide broadband internet access and communications services, including voice, video, home automation and managed hosting services. Investors should refer to filings that have been posted to www.machteninc.com

MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries      
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition    
(in thousands, except per share data)      
     
  March 31, December 31,  December 31,
   2025   2024   2023 
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $1,972  $1,683  $1,533 
Accounts receivable  1,046   1,061   1,555 
Materials and supplies  2,992   3,013   2,276 
Other current assets  621   379   332 
Current assets $6,631  $6,136  $5,696 
       
Property, plant and equipment, net  33,596   32,697   25,725 
Right-of-use assets, net  544   544   679 
Goodwill  100   100   100 
Other noncurrent assets  105   129   256 
Total assets $40,976  $39,606  $32,456 
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Trade accounts payable $2,127  $1,991  $2,020 
Note payable to LICT  -   -   15,000 
Accrued liabilities  2,907   2,268   386 
Current operating lease liability  60   60   78 
Total current liabilities  5,095   4,319   17,484 
       
Deferred income taxes  2,851   2,852   2,864 
Term Loan (NCSC)  16,000   16,000   - 
Long term operating lease liability  572   572   644 
Other noncurrent liabilities  162   159   147 
Total Long-Term Liabilities  19,585   19,583   3,655 
       
Shareholders' equity      
Common Stock  3   3   3 
Preferred Stock  514   514   - 
Additional paid-in capital  10,530   10,530   10,530 
Unearned Compensation  (405)  (405)  (405)
Retained earnings  5,656   5,062   1,189 
Total shareholders' equity  16,298   15,704   11,317 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $40,978  $39,606  $32,456 
       
Basic shares outstanding  3,192   3,192   3,172 
             


MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries    
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)  
(in thousands, except per share data)    
  12 Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023
Operating Revenue:    
Regulated Revenue $12,922  $12,138 
Broadband  3,370   3,173 
Video & Other  684   628 
Total operating revenue  16,976   15,939 
     
Operating Costs:    
Cost of revenue  5,961   5,765 
General and administrative  2,258   2,072 
Depreciation and accretion  3,007   2,030 
Total costs  11,226   9,867 
Operating income  5,750   6,072 
Other Income (Expense):    
Interest expense  (503)  (350)
Investment income  15   36 
Total non-operating income / (loss)  (488)  (314)
Income before provision for income taxes  5,262   5,758 
Provision for income taxes  1,388   1,441 
Net income $3,874  $4,317 
     
Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders:    
Basic $1.21  $1.36 
Diluted $1.18  $1.32 
     
Weighted average shares outstanding:    
Basic  3,192   3,172 
Diluted  3,272   3,272 
     
     


MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries    
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)  
(in thousands, except per share data)    
  3 Months Ended
  Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2024
Operating Revenue:    
Regulated Revenue $3,162  $3,208 
Broadband  812   801 
Video & Other  164   167 
Total operating revenue  4,138   4,176 
     
Operating Costs:    
Cost of revenue  1,479   1,614 
General and administrative  625   656 
Depreciation and accretion  891   780 
Total costs  2,995   3,050 
Operating income  1,143   1,126 
Other Income (Expense):    
Interest expense  (222)  (255)
Investment income  5   5 
Total non-operating income / (loss)  (217)  (250)
Income before provision for income taxes  926   876 
Provision for income taxes  333   279 
Net income $593  $597 
     
Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders:    
Basic $0.19  $0.19 
Diluted $0.18  $0.18 
     
Weighted average shares outstanding:    
Basic  3,192   3,172 
Diluted  3,272   3,272 
     
     

EBITDA

EBITDA is an established non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance and liquidity that is commonly reported and widely used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the telecommunications industry because it eliminates many differences in financial, capitalization, and tax structures. We believe that EBITDA trends are a valuable indicator of whether our operations are able to produce sufficient operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures.

EBITDA is calculated as Operating Profit from Continuing Operations plus depreciation and amortization expense and corporate expenses.

EBITDA Reconciliation12 Months Ended
 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
    
Operating Profit$5,750  $6,072 
Depreciation & Amortization 3,007   2,030 
Total EBITDA 8,757   8,102 
        


EBITDA Reconciliation3 Months Ended
 March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024
    
Operating Profit$1,143  $1,126 
Depreciation & Amortization 891   780 
Total EBITDA 2,034   1,906 
    
    


Contact:  Dan Miller
Chief Executive Officer
(914) 921-5193
   

