Aemetis to Benefit From EPA’s Approval of 15 Percent Ethanol Blend

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a diversified global renewable natural gas and biofuels company, announced today that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a waiver allowing a 15 percent blend of ethanol (E15) to continue to be sold after May 1st which will benefit the company through increased demand and sales of the renewable fuel nationwide. The average blend of ethanol in the U.S. in 2024 was 10.4% and 14.2 billion gallons. The adoption of E15 allows up to a 50% increase in the market for ethanol in the U.S.

“The EPA’s action allowing nationwide E15 sales to continue is a significant step toward increasing the demand for ethanol and has broad support for permanent approval from the President, as well as numerous members of Congress,” stated Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “Permanent national approval of E15 would allow the demand for ethanol to grow as consumers nationwide benefit from lower-cost, domestic, renewable fuel that lowers the price of gasoline and supports rural communities with good jobs throughout the country.”

The EPA has indicated its intent to ensure that E15 remains available throughout the summer driving season. The EPA’s action applies throughout the United States, except California. The E15 blend is expected to help American drivers save money at the pump, reduce carbon emissions, strengthen rural economies, and enhance U.S. energy independence, according to the Renewable Fuels Association.

California is now the only state in the US that has not approved the E15 blend and typically has the highest average gasoline prices nationwide. To address the situation, Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this year issued a letter to the California Air and Resources Board (CARB) requesting completion of the study required to adopt E15 in California.

The adoption of a 15 percent ethanol blend in California is projected to create more than 600 million gallons per year of new biofuels demand and save consumers an estimated twenty cents per gallon, or approximately $2.7 billion at the pump each year, according to a UC Berkeley and US Naval Academy study. Californians would also benefit from reduced greenhouse gas emissions from the increased use of ethanol, and reduced exposure to benzene and other carcinogens in gasoline.

Senate Bill 2707, the “Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act,” was recently introduced into the U.S. Congress by 14 senators. This bill proposes the permanent sale of year-round E15 throughout the United States, except in states such as California that have their own fuel regulations. The E15 blend is approved for use in more than 95 percent of vehicles on the road today, according to the EPA.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas and biofuels company focused on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that support energy independence and security. Founded in 2006, Aemetis operates and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste into renewable natural gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that also supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year biofuels facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin. Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel biorefinery and a carbon sequestration project in California. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections of financial results; statements related to the development, engineering, financing, construction, timing, and operation of biodiesel, biogas, sustainable aviation fuel, CO2 sequestration, and other facilities; our ability to promote, develop, finance, and construct such facilities; and statements about future market demand and market prices and results of government actions. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “targets,” “view,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to government policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and in our other filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

Company Investor Relations

Media Contact:

Todd Waltz

(408) 213-0940

investors@aemetis.com