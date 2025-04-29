Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes 19 New Member Properties

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, is pleased to announce the addition of 19 new member properties to its global portfolio between January 1 and March 31, 2025. To celebrate, I Prefer Hotel Rewards members can earn 2,500 bonus points on eligible stays at any of these participating locations for a limited time. Ranging from a family-oriented coastal retreat on the shores of Taiwan to a Blueridge mountainside adventurer’s escape, each of these distinct properties will greet travelers with thoughtful personalized service and unique unforgettable experiences that define independent luxury hospitality. Highlights include:

Andronis Luxury Suites (Santorini, Greece) – Legend Collection : Slated to unveil a comprehensive transformation in May 2025, Andronis Luxury Suites presents an ideal tranquil escape perched high atop the cliffs of Santorini. Integrating effortlessly into the picturesque jigsaw of whitewashed buildings that define the famed village of Oia, the property boasts 39 elevated suites and villas, a new Greek-style Taverna and upgraded Mare Sanus Spa. With a commitment to preserving both the island’s rich heritage and the property's enduring legacy, guests will enjoy uninterrupted, breathtaking views of the Aegean Sea, volcanic caldera, and picturesque beaches below— all from the indulgence of private infinity pools and hot tubs.



Set against the stunning backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this 168-room resort harmoniously blends classic Southern charm with modern comforts and natural beauty. The historic Boar’s Head Resort is nestled within 600 acres of picturesque countryside and features the newly restored Birdwood Mansion—preserved from its former life as a storied 19th century mansion—slated to debut as a boutique seven-room hotel and event venue in fall 2025. Well-equipped for active travelers, a range of adventurous activities are available, including falconry, axe throwing, and hiking, as well as standout facilities such as an 18-hole championship golf course, three swimming pools, a world-class racquet sports facility and four on-site restaurants. Hotel Convent de la Missio (Palma de Mallorca, Spain) – L.V.X Collection:

Housed in a former 17th-century convent, this adults-only boutique hotel fuses rich history with modern design elements, seamlessly merging the past and present to create an atmosphere of refined luxury. Situated among narrow streets and lush courtyards in the bustling heart of Palma, Hotel Convent de la Missio is a peaceful retreat from the Island’s vibrant energy – featuring 27 minimalist guestrooms and suites, an exclusive spa, and idyllic rooftop terrace and solarium. Additional highlights include a stylish Mediterranean restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Marc Fosh and a bar that also serves as an art gallery, showcasing works by local contemporary artists.

NÓR Hotel & Spa (São Roque, Brazil) – Lifestyle Collection : With a name that represents Nature, Origin and Refuge, NÓR Hotel & Spa is nestled amidst the Itapetinga Mountains in São Roque, offering a serene wellness retreat just beyond the reach of São Paulo. Each of the property’s 33 intimate suites feature a minimalist Nordic style, integrating elements of steel, wood, and concrete, and include a private deck and fireplace. Whether savoring modern contemporary cuisine at the signature restaurant, enjoying activities such as beach tennis and soccer, or taking in stunning landscape views from the outdoor pool, guests are invited to a world of tranquility, beauty, and deep connection with nature. Additional highlights for wine lovers include access to the picturesque wine route that winds through local vineyards and tastings in the mirrored glass cellar, featuring a selection of Brazilian and international varietals.



“We are delighted to welcome these 19 exceptional properties to our global portfolio in the first quarter of 2025,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “This strategic expansion in 12 countries highlights our commitment to providing a diverse range of luxury experiences that cater to every type of traveler, and it serves as a strong foundation for continued growth and momentum throughout the year.”

Other member properties to have joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ global portfolio from January 1 through March 31, 2025, include:

Many of these new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s points-based loyalty program with 5 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at over 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to sign up at IPrefer.com/enroll.

For a limited time only, new and existing members of I Prefer Hotel Rewards will earn 2,500 bonus points on eligible stays at any of these participating new member properties. Valid on bookings made by June 30, 2025, for stays between April 3 and September 30, 2025. For additional details and to book this special offer, visit IPrefer.com/offer/newest-additions.

Travel advisors and agents can book client stays via GDS using the “PH” and “PV” chain codes. For hotel owners and operators exploring options to stay or become independent, visit www.PreferredHotels.com/Freedom.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.