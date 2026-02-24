Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Wynn Al Marjan Island to its Esteemed Legend Collection

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce the addition of Wynn Al Marjan Island to its prestigious Legend Collection, marking a significant milestone ahead of the resort’s highly anticipated opening in Spring 2027. Located less than 50 miles from Dubai International Airport in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, the US$5.1 billion development represents one of the most ambitious luxury hospitality projects in the Middle East and will introduce a new benchmark for integrated resort experiences in the region.

Developed by Wynn Design & Development in partnership with Marjan LLC, Wynn Al Marjan Island has been envisioned as an opulent and entertaining beachside destination for discerning global travelers. The resort occupies a picturesque island of more than 60 hectares that curves gracefully into the Arabian Gulf, offering a striking sense of arrival and seclusion.

Rising 70 stories and reaching a height of 352 meters, the resort’s shimmering tower will feature 1,530 elegantly appointed accommodations, all offering panoramic water views. This includes 313 suites within Enclave, a boutique hotel occupying the tower’s uppermost floors and designed to deliver an elevated, highly personalized guest experience.

Amenities at Wynn Al Marjan Island will include 22 restaurants and lounges, a vibrant beach club, a state-of-the-art theatre, a five-star spa with salon and fitness facilities, a luxury shopping parterre, multiple swimming and wading pools, a 420-metre stretch of white-sand beach, a 98-berth deep-water marina, and Coral Court, a purpose-built events and celebrations center designed to host weddings, social occasions, and large-scale gatherings.

“We are delighted to welcome Wynn Al Marjan Island into our Legend Collection, joining a portfolio of iconic properties that set global standards for luxury and experiential travel,” said Saurabh Rai, Executive Vice President of South Asia, Middle East, and Africa at Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “This landmark development not only exemplifies the ambition and innovation that defines the Legend Collection but also reflects our expanding global partnership with Wynn Resorts, whose legendary properties in Las Vegas, Macau, and Boston are already part of our family. Together, we are setting bold new benchmarks for ultra-luxury hospitality in the UAE and beyond.”

“From the outset, Wynn Al Marjan Island has been designed to deliver a truly singular guest experience, one that blends a strong sense of place with the scale, creativity, and service for which Wynn is known,” said Max Tappeiner, President, Wynn Al Marjan Island. “Our inclusion in Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection reflects a shared focus on distinctive, experience-led hospitality as we look ahead to our Spring 2027 opening.”

The ultimate portfolio of exceptional properties in the world’s most remarkable destinations, the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection is globally sophisticated and culturally refined with singular properties that feature exquisite accommodations, stellar and intuitive personal service, renowned dining, and exceptional spas – setting the stage for the most unforgettable experiences.

Upon opening, guests of Wynn Al Marjan Island will be eligible to enroll in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ points-based loyalty program with more than 6 million members worldwide. Complimentary to join, I Prefer members earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status, and additional benefits at over 650 participating properties across the globe. Travelers seeking exceptional independent hotel experiences are invited to register at www.IPrefer.com/enroll.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 625 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travellers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Programme. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards programme, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travellers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com .

About I Prefer Hotel Rewards

Launched in August 2013, the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program from Preferred Travel Group – the parent company that operates hotel brands Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – extends points, status, and other complimentary benefits to members upon eligible stays at over 650 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. In addition to earning points for eligible room nights, members receive additional benefits based on their tier status. The I Prefer programme also offers a free mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices, which allows members to search and book hotel stays, and easily redeem Reward Certificates. With more than 6 million travellers currently enrolled in membership, I Prefer is complimentary to join. To learn more and to enrol in the program, please visit IPrefer.com/enroll .

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited, is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com) and operates Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com). It is the majority shareholder of Wynn Macau, Limited, which is listed on the HKSE (1128.HK), and includes Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com) and Wynn Palace in Cotai (wynnpalace.com). The Company, along with its equity partners, is constructing an Integrated Resort in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, set to open in early 2027.