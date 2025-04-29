Qualifacts Announces New AI-Powered Solutions to Ease Provider Burden and Improve Behavioral Health Outcomes

Nashville, Tenn., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions designed exclusively for behavioral health and human services organizations, is excited to announce the upcoming unveiling of Qualifacts® iQ Agent and Qualifacts® iQ Assistant at the National Council for Mental Wellbeing (NatCon25) Conference, May 5-7 in Philadelphia, PA. This announcement builds upon Qualifacts’ ongoing investment in its Qualifacts® iQ artificial intelligence solutions, which focuses on reducing manual work by intelligently improving workflows and assisting clinicians and administrators with their day-to-day tasks.

NatCon25 attendees are invited to visit Qualifacts Booth #201 for the unveiling of our newest AI solutions.

Qualifacts iQ Agent: Transforming Operational Efficiency with Agentic AI

Qualifacts is actively developing exciting new agentic AI capabilities, with input from industry experts and behavioral health enterprise organizations. Expected to arrive later in 2025, these next-generation AI features will intelligently automate time-consuming administrative tasks, such as billing and client scheduling, freeing up administrative staff to focus on more impactful activities and ultimately improving access to care.

Qualifacts iQ Assistant: Effortless Onboarding and Instant EHR Guidance—Included Free for All Qualifacts Customers

Launching this summer, the new Qualifacts iQ Assistant provides EHR users with AI-enhanced learning and development. This intelligent tool answers questions and locates documentation in the knowledge base within seconds, accelerating onboarding and improving workflows. Best of all, Qualifacts iQ Assistant will be included free for all Qualifacts EHR users, demonstrating the company’s commitment to providing accessible and valuable tools that benefit its entire customer base.

“Behavioral health organizations face significant pressures, and Qualifacts is committed to rapidly and responsibly delivering compassion-led innovation that directly benefits our customers,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. “Our strategic advancement of Qualifacts iQ, incorporating transformative agentic AI and intelligent EHR assistance, underscores our dedication to empowering our customers with tools that improve efficiency, satisfaction, and the standard of care. Crucially, unlike disconnected third-party solutions, all Qualifacts iQ data remains within our trusted and secure EHR environment, ensuring seamless integration and enhanced security.”

Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation: Reclaiming Provider Focus and Enhancing Note Accuracy

Available now and receiving high praise from customers, Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation allows providers to remain focused during both in-person and telehealth sessions without sacrificing documentation quality or personal time. Leveraging ambient listening intelligence, this powerful tool automatically generates fully formatted notes for provider review and EHR population, significantly improving accuracy and enhancing the in-session experience for both clients and providers. With 100% of Qualifacts iQ customers going live within one month, customers are reporting:

80% reduction in clinical note-taking time

50% of providers say they can treat more clients

60% of providers feel more connected to their clients during sessions

To learn more about the transformative power of Qualifacts iQ AI solutions, please visit: www.qualifacts.com/qualifacts-iq.

About Qualifacts

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning, AI-powered EHR platforms—Credible, CareLogic, and InSync—enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.

