US Drone Services Market Poised for $18 Billion Milestone: Explore the Future of Aerial Innovation

Delray Beach, FL, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "US Drone Services Market by Type [Platform Service, Data Analysis, Data Processing, MRO, Training & Simulation], Application [Inspection and Monitoring, Mapping and Surveying, Spraying and Seeding], Industry, Solution (End-to-End, Point) and Region - Forecasts to 2028" The US Drone Services market is projected to reach USD 18,031.5 million by 2029 from an estimated USD 6,465.6 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period.

The drone services market is poised to grow as industries increasingly adopt UAV technology for applications ranging from aerial inspections to precision agriculture. Advancements in automation, data analytics, and regulatory support are further driving demand, making drones an essential tool for enhancing efficiency and reducing operational costs.

List of Players in the Drone Services Industry:

Precision Hawk (US),

Vermeer (US),

AgEagle Aerial Systems (US),

Sharper Shape Inc. (US),

DroneDeploy Inc. (US),

Identified Technologies (US),

Zipline (US),

Matternet, Inc. (US), and among others.

US Drone Services Market Segmentation:

The platform services segment accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the US Drone Services market in 2023.

Based on Type, The US Drone services market is segmented into platform services (Piloting and operations, Data analysis, data processing), MRO, simulation and training. The demand for drone services is rising as businesses seek efficient solutions for piloting, operations, data analysis, and processing. Skilled drone pilots are essential for industries like agriculture, construction, and infrastructure, where precision and expertise are critical. Beyond flying, companies are increasingly relying on advanced data analysis and processing to extract valuable insights from aerial imagery, improving decision-making and operational efficiency. As automation and AI-driven analytics continue to evolve, the need for specialized drone service providers is expected to grow. With industries recognizing the cost and time savings of drone-based solutions, the market for these services is set for significant expansion.

The Inspection and Monitoring accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the US UAV Drone services market in 2023.

Based on application, The US Drone services market is segmented into Inspection and Monitoring, Mapping and Surveying, Transport and delivery, filming and photography, security, search and rescue, and spraying and seeding. Growing emphasis on environmental monitoring and inspection to drive the demand for inspection and monitoring services. Drones are widely used for Inspection and monitoring purposes across wind farms, power lines, and bridges. Wind farm operators largely benefit from the advantages of drone services. In a short duration, drones can capture images of the wind turbine blades and transmit the footage to the technician, who can assimilate and analyze the turbines for any structural defects. They can reduce the inspection time by up to 70%

The point segment accounted for the largest share of the solution segment in the US Drone Services market in 2023.

Based on solution, the US Drone services market is segmented into End-to-End and Point solution. Growing applications in surveying, mapping, and delivery services to drive the demand for point solutions. Point Solutions used in the drone services industry are designed for specific services offered by drone operators. These solutions work efficiently in specific areas of functionalities such as surveying, mapping, and delivery services. Various companies provide standardized services through drones for specific industries, including agriculture, transportation, construction and mining.

North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2023

North America is projected to secure the foremost market share in 2023. This regional market's expansion can be attributed to the growing prevalence of online shopping through e-commerce platforms and favorable regulations by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States. Furthermore, the infusion of investments by major industry players to bolster startups in creating parcel service platforms is anticipated to bolster the regional market's growth throughout the forecast period.

Global Drone Services Market Trends

Opportunity Development of alternative modes of transport

In 2020, the global population comprised 56.2% of the urban population. With the growing urban population, transportation systems are required to be proficiently managed to enable mass mobility. Cities worldwide are, hence, looking for alternative modes of transportation to solve issues linked with traffic congestion. It is expected that urban air mobility with autonomous drones can decrease pollution levels, reduce transport time, and lower the strain on existing transport systems. Dubai, Singapore, Los Angeles, and Dallas are testing with Urban Air Mobility projects. Air taxis are expected to be a promising market in the upcoming era since they make traveling safe and comfortable. The chief objective of urban air mobility is to enable intracity transportation to reduce the strain on currently existing urban mobility solutions.

Challenges: High investment costs to develop urban air mobility infrastructure network

With more than 250 businesses planning to build or operate UAM vehicles, a large number of industry players are working across the value chain to make this idea a real-life experience. The resultant flying vehicles would be energy-efficient, environmentally friendly, and autonomous. However, one of the associated challenges is the projected costs of building UAM infrastructure for take-off, landing, maintenance, charging of batteries, and/or refueling of tanks. Key among these infrastructures are Vetihubs, Vetibases and Vertipads.