Brazilian Rare Earths March 2025 Quarterly Report

SYDNEY, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) (‘BRE’) presents its quarterly report for the period ended 31 March 2025. Key highlights during and subsequent to the end of the quarter included:
Record exploration success continues at Monte Alto
- New exploration results at Monte Alto increased the continuity, depth and scale of the ultra-high-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralised envelope, that remains open along strike and at depth
- Ultra-high-grade rare earth intercepts up to 45.7% TREO, including standout grades of 69,558 ppm NdPr and 11,696 ppm of DyTb
- New record assays for niobium at 17,092 ppm Nb2O5 and tantalum at 962 ppm Ta2O5, with near record grades of scandium at 382 ppm Sc2O3 and uranium at 5,781 ppm U3O8
- Drilling extended the thick horizons of shallow high-grade monazite-sand mineralisation - including 18m at 6.8% TREO from surface
- Multiple regional discoveries and airborne magnetics indicate a larger, interconnected high-grade mineral system extending +4 km beyond the maiden Monte Alto deposit
Pelé confirmed as district-scale high-grade rare earth project
- Exploration at Pelé Target 1 delivered discoveries of high-grade rare earth outcrops with grades of up to 17.7% TREO and high-grade monazite sands with grades of up to 8.5% TREO
- High-grade diamond drill results at Pelé Target 1 returned assays of up to 13.5% TREO, including NdPr: 23,217 ppm | DyTb: 938 ppm | Nb2O5: 5,011 ppm | Sc2O3: 381 ppm | Ta2O5: 248 ppm | U3O8: 1,100 ppm
- Successful drilling extended large, shallow horizons of high-grade monazite-sands, with grades of up to 7.9% TREO and assays of up to 11,681 ppm NdPr and 580 ppm DyTb
Amargosa Bauxite-Gallium Project unlocks new province-scale value pathways
- BRE and Rio Tinto replaced the US$40m bauxite production-linked milestone payment with a fixed priced US$1.00/wet tonne royalty on future bauxite sales, providing greater funding flexibility
- 56,919 metres of historic drilling confirmed thick, high-grade bauxite intervals - including 27.5 metres at 51.3% total available alumina content - with low levels of reactive silica and iron
- Re-assays of 1,275 bauxite samples revealed a new gallium discovery with exceptional grades of up to 190 ppm Ga2O3, and a mean grade of 75 ppm Ga2O3
- Given the potential scale and quality of the bauxite-gallium prospects, RPM Global has been appointed to expedite a JORC-compliant bauxite and gallium Mineral Resource and Scoping Study
Strong financial position
- At 31 March 2025, BRE held A$75.4 million in cash
- Well funded for planned exploration and feasibility work programs through 2026
A link to full details of the quarterly report can be found here.
