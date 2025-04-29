Brazilian Rare Earths March 2025 Quarterly Report

SYDNEY, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) (‘BRE’) presents its quarterly report for the period ended 31 March 2025. Key highlights during and subsequent to the end of the quarter included:

Record exploration success continues at Monte Alto

New exploration results at Monte Alto increased the continuity, depth and scale of the ultra-high-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralised envelope, that remains open along strike and at depth

Ultra-high-grade rare earth intercepts up to 45.7% TREO, including standout grades of 69,558 ppm NdPr and 11,696 ppm of DyTb

New record assays for niobium at 17,092 ppm Nb 2 O 5 and tantalum at 962 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , with near record grades of scandium at 382 ppm Sc 2 O 3 and uranium at 5,781 ppm U 3 O 8

O and tantalum at 962 ppm Ta O , with near record grades of scandium at 382 ppm Sc O and uranium at 5,781 ppm U O Drilling extended the thick horizons of shallow high-grade monazite-sand mineralisation - including 18m at 6.8% TREO from surface

Multiple regional discoveries and airborne magnetics indicate a larger, interconnected high-grade mineral system extending +4 km beyond the maiden Monte Alto deposit





Pelé confirmed as district-scale high-grade rare earth project

Exploration at Pelé Target 1 delivered discoveries of high-grade rare earth outcrops with grades of up to 17.7% TREO and high-grade monazite sands with grades of up to 8.5% TREO

High-grade diamond drill results at Pelé Target 1 returned assays of up to 13.5% TREO, including NdPr: 23,217 ppm | DyTb: 938 ppm | Nb 2 O 5 : 5,011 ppm | Sc 2 O 3 : 381 ppm | Ta 2 O 5 : 248 ppm | U 3 O 8 : 1,100 ppm

O : 5,011 ppm | Sc O : 381 ppm | Ta O : 248 ppm | U O : 1,100 ppm Successful drilling extended large, shallow horizons of high-grade monazite-sands, with grades of up to 7.9% TREO and assays of up to 11,681 ppm NdPr and 580 ppm DyTb





Amargosa Bauxite-Gallium Project unlocks new province-scale value pathways

BRE and Rio Tinto replaced the US$40m bauxite production-linked milestone payment with a fixed priced US$1.00/wet tonne royalty on future bauxite sales, providing greater funding flexibility

56,919 metres of historic drilling confirmed thick, high-grade bauxite intervals - including 27.5 metres at 51.3% total available alumina content - with low levels of reactive silica and iron

Re-assays of 1,275 bauxite samples revealed a new gallium discovery with exceptional grades of up to 190 ppm Ga 2 O 3 , and a mean grade of 75 ppm Ga 2 O 3

O , and a mean grade of 75 ppm Ga O Given the potential scale and quality of the bauxite-gallium prospects, RPM Global has been appointed to expedite a JORC-compliant bauxite and gallium Mineral Resource and Scoping Study





Strong financial position

At 31 March 2025, BRE held A$75.4 million in cash

Well funded for planned exploration and feasibility work programs through 2026





A link to full details of the quarterly report can be found here.

