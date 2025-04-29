World First: TMC USA Submits Application for Commercial Recovery of Deep-Sea Minerals in the High Seas Under U.S. Seabed Mining Code

Following last week’s Executive Order, ‘Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources’, TMC USA has submitted applications to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for two exploration licenses and one commercial recovery permit under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act (DSHMRA)

The commercial recovery permit application advances TMC’s timeline ahead of its original June 27 application target, further strengthening the Company’s leadership in the deep-sea minerals sector

The application area for the commercial recovery permit, TMC USA-A_2, covers a total combined area of 25,160 square kilometers in the Clarion Clipperton Zone which includes areas that contain the Company’s already indicated and measured resources

TMC USA has also submitted two exploration license applications: TMC USA-A and TMC USA-B with a total combined area of 199,895 square kilometers

We believe the TMC USA-A and USA-B exploration areas contain SEC SK 1300-compliant resources of 1,635 million wet tonnes of polymetallic nodules, with an additional estimated 500 million tonnes of exploration upside. Together, the resource is estimated to contain approximately 15.5 million tonnes of nickel, 12.8 million tonnes of copper, 2.0 million tonnes of cobalt, and 345 million tonnes of manganese



NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) (TMC or the Company), an explorer of the world’s largest undeveloped resource of critical metals for infrastructure, defense, energy and future technologies, today announced that its U.S. subsidiary, The Metals Company USA LLC (TMC USA), has submitted applications for a commercial recovery permit and two exploration licenses under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act (DSHMRA) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) implementing regulations which form the U.S. seabed mining code.

The submission follows last week’s Executive Order, ‘Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources,’ which directs the Department of Commerce to expedite permitting and the Departments of Defense and Energy to explore using the National Defense Stockpile and offtake agreements to secure seabed minerals essential to U.S. industrial resilience.

TMC USA’s applications are informed by over a decade of scientific research, environmental data collection, and proven offshore engineering by the Company and its partners, paving the way for responsible commercial development of deep-sea critical minerals and building upon the foundation laid by NOAA as a pioneer of deep-sea environmental research in the 1970s and 80s.

Gerard Barron, Chairman and CEO of The Metals Company, said: “Today marks a major step forward—not just for TMC USA, but for America’s mineral independence and industrial resurgence. With these applications, we are offering the United States a shovel-ready path to new and abundant supplies of nickel, copper, cobalt, and manganese—critical metals for energy, infrastructure, and defense. After continuous delay at the international level, the United States now has a clear opportunity to reclaim its leadership role in the deep sea and set a global standard for responsible, science-based deep-seabed resource development.”

“We have invested over a half a billion dollars and have spent more than a decade preparing for this moment, investing in deep-sea science, engineering and technology to build the world’s most advanced deep-sea minerals platform. With strong support from Washington and a stable, enforceable U.S. regulatory pathway, we look forward to delivering the world’s first commercial nodule project—responsibly, transparently, and economically—and to helping power a new era of American industrial strength.”

TMC USA’s commercial recovery permit application covers a proposed 25,160 square-kilometer area referred to as TMC USA-A_2 which includes areas that contain the Company’s already indicated and measured resources in the CCZ, located approximately 1,300 nautical miles south of San Diego.

We believe the TMC USA-A and USA-B exploration areas contain SEC SK 1300-compliant resources of 1,635 million wet tonnes of polymetallic nodules, with an additional estimated 500 million tonnes of potential exploration upside based on internal estimates. Together, the resource is estimated to contain approximately 15.5 million tonnes of nickel, 12.8 million tonnes of copper, 2.0 million tonnes of cobalt, and 345 million tonnes of manganese. These areas contain the Company’s estimated resources which are supported by existing SK 1300 Technical Report Summaries.

TMC USA’s strategic move under DSHMRA sets the foundation for an emerging industrial ecosystem expected to mobilize tens of billions of dollars in private sector investment across U.S. shipbuilding, port infrastructure, minerals processing, and manufacturing, enabling the United States to secure new supplies of critical minerals.

NOAA is expected to make an initial determination as to whether TMC USA’s applications for exploration licenses are in full or substantial compliance with the applicable requirements under DSHMRA and its implementing regulations within 30 days of receipt and whether TMC USA’s application for a commercial recovery permit is complete within 60 days. NOAA is then expected to proceed with a full review of the applications, including environmental and technical evaluations.

About The Metals Company

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for building infrastructure, power generation, transmission, and batteries with net positive impacts compared to conventional production routes and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company through its subsidiaries holds exploration rights to two polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean sponsored by the governments of the Republic of Nauru and the Kingdom of Tonga, and has conducted more than a decade of research into the environmental and social impacts of offshore nodule collection and onshore processing. More information at www.metals.co .

