United Steelworkers union congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister, reaffirms urgent priorities for workers

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marty Warren, Canadian National Director of the United Steelworkers union (USW), today issued the following statement:

“On behalf of the 225,000 members of the United Steelworkers union across Canada, we extend our congratulations to Mark Carney on being elected as the next Prime Minister of Canada. Workers across this country are looking for action to protect and create good union jobs, rebuild our industrial base and ensure fairness and security for working people.

Mr. Prime Minister, your government now has a critical opportunity to deliver on these expectations. We urge you to put workers at the centre of your agenda by strengthening industrial policies, investing in sustainable infrastructure, fixing broken trade frameworks, making it easier for workers to join a union, defending the right to collective bargaining and upholding Canadian workers’ rights at home and abroad. The USW stands ready to work with your government to build a stronger, fairer economy that works for everyone – not just the wealthy few.

We also acknowledge the reports that Jagmeet Singh is stepping down as Leader of the New Democratic Party. Jagmeet’s leadership has been a tireless voice for workers and their families, delivering real progress on workers’ rights, anti-scab legislation, pension protections, fairer trade, a greener and more inclusive economy, as well as the largest expansion of public health care in recent history. His commitment made a difference, and working people are better off because of it.

Whatever changes lie ahead, we remain committed to working with the NDP and all allies who support working people. We will continue to push for stronger labour protections, fair trade, industrial strategies and good green jobs, along with policies that put working people and communities ahead of corporate greed.

The fight for fairness, dignity and opportunity for every worker continues. Together, we will keep moving forward.”

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

