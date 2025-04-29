Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $1.2 Million, or $0.37 per Share, for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

HAMPSTEAD, Md., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent company of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank” and, together with the Company, “we”, “us” and “our”), announced that net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $1.2 million, or $0.37 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $1.2 million, or $0.39 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2024. The Company’s return on average equity during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 8.22% compared to 9.40% for the same period in 2024. The Company’s return on average assets during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 0.57% compared to 0.61% for the same period in 2024.

Net interest income was $5.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $321 thousand over the $5.2 million reported for the same period in 2024. The increase was due to a 35 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets to 5.03% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 4.68% for the same period in 2024. Average earning assets increased $10.6 million to $790.6 million as of March 31, 2025. Average loans increased to $593.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $59.1 million over the $534.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The combination of higher yields on earning assets plus higher average earning asset balances was the primary reason for the increase. Offsetting the increase in interest income was the higher cost of funds in 2025. The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was 2.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.48% for the same period in 2024. Average interest bearing liabilities increased to $650.0 million, an increase of $23.0 million when compared to the $627.0 million reported as of March 31, 2024.

A provision for credit losses of $30 thousand was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to no provision for credit loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company’s loan portfolio continues to perform at a high level with just four non-accrual loans totaling $2.6 million and two loans more than 30 days delinquent totaling $577 thousand at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest income increased slightly to $514 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $504 thousand for the same period in 2024. Mortgage banking income increased $24 thousand, income on bank owned life insurance increased $15 thousand, gains on the sale of investment securities increased $94 thousand, and other fees and commissions increased $37 thousand. The increases were offset by a decrease in service charges of $30 thousand and a decrease in insurance proceeds of $143 thousand due to the non-recurring receipt of insurance proceeds during the first quarter of 2024 in connection with storm damage to the Bank’s office building in Upperco, Maryland.

Noninterest expense was $386 thousand higher for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was due primarily to a $175 thousand increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment costs, a $101 thousand increase in FDIC premiums, a $33 thousand increase in ATM related costs, and a $96 thousand increase in other expenses. The increase in other expenses was due primarily to legal fees incurred for stockholder matters and additional costs related to the Company’s captive insurance company subsidiary. The Bank’s FDIC assessment expense increased due to higher asset size and higher FDIC assessment rates. The increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment was due primarily to depreciation on the renovations and new equipment for the Bank’s Upperco, Maryland location which was placed in service at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and the Bank’s new Towson, Maryland location that was placed in service during the second quarter of 2024. The increase in ATM related expenses was due to vendor price increases.

Income taxes decreased by $30 thousand during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024 due to lower earnings before taxes. The effective tax rate decreased to 21.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from 22.1% for the same period last year due to an increase in the amount of nontaxable income included in pretax income year over year.

Total assets were $817.6 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $844.6 million at December 31, 2024. Compared to December 31, 2024, total loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased $17.1 million to $600.0 million at March 31, 2025. Offsetting the increase in loans was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $42.0 million. The decrease was primarily due to the funding of new loans of $17.1 million, a decrease in deposits of $23.2 million, and the repayment of $5.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. Deposits decreased to $735.6 million at March 31, 2025 from $758.8 million at December 31, 2024. The Company’s tangible equity was $51.5 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $49.2 million at December 31, 2024.

The book value of the Company’s common stock increased to $18.44 per share at March 31, 2025 from $17.77 per share at December 31, 2024. Book value per share at March 31, 2025 was inclusive of the $15.6 million unrealized loss, net of income taxes, on the Bank’s available for sale (“AFS”) investment portfolio as a result of higher interest rates. Changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company’s equity, but are not included in the income statement. The AFS investment portfolio is comprised of 72% government agency mortgage backed securities which are fully guaranteed, 22% investment grade non agency mortgage backed securities, less than 1% investment grade corporate and municipal bonds, and 5% subordinated debt of other community banks. There is no indication of credit deterioration in any of the bonds and we intend to hold these investments to maturity, so no actual losses are anticipated. The unrealized loss in the AFS investment portfolio did not impact regulatory capital because the Bank elected many years ago to not include changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio in the calculation of regulatory capital regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

Our Federal Home Loan Bank facility, other borrowing lines available, unpledged securities, brokered deposit access, and cash and cash equivalents provided us with access to approximately $337.8 million of liquidity as of March 31, 2025.

Gary A. Harris, President and CEO, commented “Our loan growth remains strong with a $17.1 million increase in net loans over the past quarter. We previously announced the opening of the new Towson Commercial Banking Office. Since its inception in June 2024, the office has produced over $29 million in new commercial loans and $8 million in new relationship deposits through March 31, 2025. We believe that this new office will be instrumental in both loan and deposit growth in 2025. Our asset growth along with the Federal Reserve’s three interest rate decreases over the past seven months have led to positive gains in our net interest margin. Asset quality remains high and our liquidity position remains strong. We continue to believe that Farmers and Merchants is well positioned to grow earnings in 2025.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent company of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, Route 26, and Route 45 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional Maryland branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, Eldersburg, and Towson. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) Dollars in thousands except per share and share data March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 21,779 $ 63,962 Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 918 697 Cash and cash equivalents 22,697 64,659 Certificates of deposit in other banks 100 100 Securities available for sale, at fair value 123,780 125,713 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost less allowance for credit losses of $62.5 thousand and $35.6 thousand 21,135 20,499 Equity security, at fair value 530 518 Restricted stock, at cost 715 921 Mortgage loans held for sale 240 157 Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $4.3 million and $4.3 million 600,048 582,993 Premises and equipment, net 7,316 7,349 Accrued interest receivable 2,376 2,439 Deferred income taxes, net 7,246 7,606 Other real estate owned, net 1,176 1,176 Bank owned life insurance 15,429 15,324 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 7,024 7,026 Other assets 7,746 8,163 Total assets $ 817,558 $ 844,643 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 104,379 $ 107,197 Interest-bearing 631,219 651,609 Total deposits 735,598 758,806 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 5,482 5,564 Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances - 5,000 Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 10,858 11,329 Accrued interest payable 766 1,003 Other liabilities 6,306 6,669 Total liabilities 759,010 788,371 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,175,347 shares in 2025 and 3,166,653 shares in 2024 32 32 Additional paid-in capital 31,294 31,136 Retained earnings 42,777 41,613 Accumulated other comprehensive loss ( 15,555 ) ( 16,509 ) Total stockholders' equity 58,548 56,272 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 817,558 $ 844,643





Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) Dollars in thousands except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 8,366 $ 6,882 Investment securities - taxable 1,051 1,579 Investment securities - tax exempt 156 137 Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 313 468 Total interest income 9,886 9,066 Interest expense Deposits 4,249 3,101 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 17 23 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 12 13 Federal Reserve Bank advances - 622 Long-term debt 113 134 Total interest expense 4,391 3,893 Net interest income 5,495 5,174 Provision for credit losses 30 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 5,465 5,174 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 165 195 Mortgage banking income 29 5 Bank owned life insurance income 105 90 Fair value adjustment of equity security 9 (4 ) Gain on sale of investment securities 94 - Gain on insurance proceeds, net - 143 Other fees and commissions 112 75 Total noninterest income 514 504 Noninterest expense Salaries 2,207 1,976 Employee benefits 382 606 Occupancy 328 246 Furniture and equipment 335 242 Professional services 173 205 Automated teller machine and debit card expenses 168 135 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums 199 98 Postage, delivery, and armored carrier 78 82 Advertising 56 48 Other real estate owned expense 5 3 Other 567 471 Total noninterest expense 4,498 4,112 Income before income taxes 1,481 1,566 Income taxes 316 346 Net income $ 1,165 $ 1,220 Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.37 $ 0.39 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.39





Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Selected Consolidated Financial Data (Unaudited) Dollars in thousands except per share data As of or For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 2023 OPERATING DATA Interest income $ 9,886 $ 9,066 $ 7,051.53 Interest expense 4,391 3,892 1,395 Net interest income 5,495 5,174 5,657 Provision for credit losses 30 - (270 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 5,465 5,174 5,927 Noninterest income 514 504 382 Noninterest expense 4,498 4,112 3,757 Income before income taxes 1,481 1,566 2,552 Income taxes 316 346 651 Net income $ 1,165 $ 1,220 $ 1,901 PER SHARE DATA Net income (Basic and diluted) $ 0.37 $ 0.39 $ 0.62 Dividends $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Book value $ 18.44 $ 17.03 $ 16.53 KEY RATIOS Return on average assets 0.57 % 0.61 % 1.05 % Return on average equity 8.22 % 9.40 % 15.49 % Efficiency ratio 75.23 % 72.42 % 59.55 % Dividend payout ratio 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.81 % 2.69 % 3.24 % Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 9.48 % 9.39 % 9.97 %





Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Selected Consolidated Financial Data (Unaudited) Dollars in thousands except per share data As of or For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 2023 AT PERIOD END Total assets $ 817,558 $ 794,593 $ 722,679 Gross loans 604,352 541,398 525,485 Cash and cash equivalents 22,697 25,633 9,566 Securities 145,569 182,325 146,300 Deposits 735,598 655,978 637,309 Borrowings 10,858 71,742 24,625 Stockholders' equity 58,548 53,077 50,757 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $ 816,760 $ 799,841 $ 723,106 Gross loans 593,653 534,566 525,516 Cash and cash equivalents 26,648 37,224 8,719 Securities 169,215 208,134 169,873 Deposits 634,274 550,010 501,185 Borrowings 4,946 69,551 36,124 Stockholders' equity 54,127 51,928 49,071 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets $ 3,789 $ 1,898 $ 1,898 Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.46 % 0.24 % 0.26 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.71 % 0.80 % 0.87 %



