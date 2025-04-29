Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 April 2025, 16:00 a.m. EEST



Change in Verkkokauppa.com Management Team



Verkkokauppa.com’s Chief Supply Chain Officer and Management Team member, Nina Anttila has decided to leave the company. Anttila will leave Verkkokauppa.com during the autumn to join a new employer. "I want to thank Nina for her contribution to Verkkokauppa.com," says Panu Porkka, CEO of Verkkokauppa.com. "Under Nina's leadership, Verkkokauppa.com's logistics have taken major steps forward, and the processing times of goods delivery flows have been shortened significantly. We can now guarantee even faster deliveries to our customers."

The company will immediately start the succession process.





