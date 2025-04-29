Amazon and SunPower Executive Kumar Brahnmath Joins Measurabl as Chief Product & Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation in Data-Driven Sustainability





SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl , the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data management platform for real estate, today announced the appointment of Kumar Brahnmath as its new Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO). In this role, Brahnmath will oversee the company’s global product and technology strategy, driving innovation and scaling Measurabl’s platform to meet increasing demand for investment-grade sustainability data and AI-powered solutions.

Brahnmath joins Measurabl at a time of strong momentum. Over the past year, the company launched its Next Generation Navigate platform—a comprehensive suite of technology and data solutions empowering real estate owners, operators, and investors to quantify value from sustainability. Measurabl also saw a 64% year-over-year increase in demand for its data products and expanded its global footprint to over 100 countries. Today, Measurabl Quantum—the world’s largest real estate sustainability dataset—tracks 273 million MTCO₂e across 110,000 properties, representing $3 trillion in AUM.

Kumar adds to a deep bench of seasoned leaders at the helm of Measurabl, including Marta Patlan , recently appointed as VP of People & Culture, and Aislinn McCarry , Director of EMEA Sales. His arrival also follows the strategic promotion of Co-Founder and longtime CTO Lance Onken to the newly established role of Distinguished Engineer. In this capacity, Onken will continue to lead Measurabl’s most forward-looking innovation efforts, advancing cross-functional initiatives that are critical to scaling the company’s impact and product leadership. Together, these appointments underscore Measurabl’s commitment to investing in top-tier talent to accelerate its mission and deliver transformative, measurable value to the real estate industry.

“Kumar’s appointment reflects Measurabl’s commitment to scaling world-class technology and innovation,” said Lance Onken, Co-Founder and Distinguished Engineer at Measurabl. “I’m proud of everything we’ve built to date, including the launch of our next-generation platform and Kumar’s arrival only reinforces that pride. It speaks volumes about Measurabl’s vision and momentum that we’ve attracted such a high-calibre leader. His experience leading global digital platforms will further strengthen our foundation and accelerate our ability to deliver even greater value to our customers. This is a pivotal moment for our product and our mission, and I’m excited to continue driving innovation in partnership with Kumar and the broader team.”

Brahnmath brings over 25 years of experience scaling high-performing product and engineering organizations, with a career shaped by leadership roles at global technology powerhouses. At Amazon, he led the Digital Commerce Platform, powering hundreds of billions in transactions across Prime Video, Kindle, and Amazon Music. As CTO of SunPower, he drove the digital transformation of a publicly traded clean energy company, applying AI, IoT, and data science to scale solar innovation. His decision to join Measurabl was driven by both professional alignment and personal conviction.

“There is no Planet B, and real estate’s sizable environmental footprint means the industry must evolve quickly to manage rising costs and climate-related risks,” said Kumar Brahnmath, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Measurabl. “I joined Measurabl because I believe deeply in its mission and its unique ability to solve planet-scale problems through technology. My top priority is to build on Measurabl’s track record and further establish it as the leading data platform for real estate sustainability. By harnessing AI, machine learning, and data science, we will deliver even more actionable insights that help our customers reduce energy costs, comply with evolving regulations, secure better financing, and future-proof their portfolios.”

As CPTO, Brahnmath will focus on tackling persistent challenges in real estate sustainability, particularly around data accessibility, completeness, and financial-grade reporting. With 1 in 12 utility bills containing errors or gaps, and 9 out of 10 outliers stemming from manual data, he is committed to advancing intelligent, user-friendly tools that generate insights, reduce friction, and unlock measurable value for customers.

These efforts will build on Measurabl’s industry-leading data capabilities and platform that empowers all stakeholders throughout the value chain to accelerate sustainability and profitability. With over 3,800 utility provider integrations globally and source-agnostic compatibility—including ENERGY STAR, utility portals, and direct meter connections—Measurabl collects data from virtually any source to provide a 360° view of asset and portfolio performance. The platform supports a wide range of data types, from utility bills and space-level details to tenant activity and climate risk. Measurabl’s use of AI and large language models (LLMs) enables automated, continuous quality checks across 65,000 utility bills per month, resulting in 25% fewer data gaps and 20% fewer outliers than industry benchmarks.

“Kumar brings the rare ability to lead at the intersection of deep technical expertise and customer-first innovation,” said Maureen Waters, President of Measurabl. “His experience at Amazon and SunPower, combined with his passion for sustainability, makes him the right leader at the right time. As we continue to scale our platform globally, Kumar will play a central role in delivering the capabilities and insights our customers need to stay ahead. Beyond his technical accomplishments, Kumar brings an incredible passion for sustainability and a collaborative leadership style that aligns with our core values. We are building a category-defining company in a quickly changing industry, and Kumar will be instrumental in delivering data-driven solutions that our customers need today, and throughout their sustainability journey.”

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data management platform for real estate, empowering over 1,000 organizations across 100 countries—representing more than $3 trillion in assets under management—to measure, manage, and objectively report on performance. With more than 20 billion square feet of real estate under management, Measurabl delivers innovative technology solutions that help customers streamline reporting, reduce environmental impact, and achieve measurable financial results. Learn more at www.measurabl.com .

