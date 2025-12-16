Measurabl Appoints Maureen Waters as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Customer-Driven Growth

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl , the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data platform for real estate, today announced Maureen Waters as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer, marking the acceleration of the company’s next phase of customer-driven growth. Measurabl’s Co-founder and current CEO, Matt Ellis, will transition to Executive Chairman and member of the Board of Directors, where he will oversee investment and M&A opportunities and provide strategic counsel to the company.





Waters joined Measurabl in 2023 as Chief Growth Officer and was later promoted to President, where she led the development of the company’s three-year strategy, 1Measurabl, and continues to drive cross-functional execution. Under her leadership, operating margins improved more than 25% per year, strengthening Measurabl’s operational discipline and commercial performance. She oversaw the launch of Navigate in 2024, the most significant product release in the company’s history, and launched the company’s Free Sustainability Solution in 2025, which has already seen unprecedented adoption across 14,000 buildings across 47 countries.

“It is a tremendous honor to name Maureen Waters Measurabl’s next CEO,” said Matt Ellis, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. “Over the last 13 years, we built Measurabl into the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data platform for real estate. But that was only the beginning. Maureen is the CEO to do what’s next: break down paywalls for unprecedented, widespread adoption, assemble a deeper, broader ecosystem of partnerships and integrations, and pave a clear path to being the industry’s source of truth for investment-grade sustainability data. For two years, Maureen has been a driving force behind our strategy and disciplined execution. She’s the right leader and now is the right time for her to take the helm as we work to be the industry’s trusted sustainability data partner—delivering the highest-quality, standardized, decision-grade data on which real estate owners, capital partners, and service providers of all types can rely.”

The leadership transition comes at a pivotal moment for global real estate, as owners, operators, and investors face rising energy costs, evolving regulations, and growing pressure to provide trusted sustainability data. Waters’ experience across every side of the industry gives her a 360° understanding of how high-quality data informs underwriting, compliance, risk, and asset value to deliver measurable results.

With experience across real estate services, investment, technology, and venture capital, Waters has built a career defined by delivering customer-focused outcomes at scale. At Cushman & Wakefield, she served in multiple executive-level roles, including Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, where she built the enterprise customer program and led a global strategic transformation that tripled margins for the business. As Head of Real Estate and Asset Management at Bill Gates Investments, she oversaw strategy and asset management across their real estate portfolio, driving performance and capital efficiency. As President of Ten-X, she helped transform the company into the leading online transaction marketplace for commercial real estate, setting the path to the ultimate sale to CoStar. As a Partner at MetaProp, she managed LP relationships and technology implementations and advised early PropTech innovators shaping the next generation of real estate technology.

Her leadership has been recognized through numerous industry honors, including Commercial Observer’s Power PropTech list, GlobeSt.com's Women of Influence, and Connect CRE’s Women in Real Estate.

As CEO, she will implement a customer operating model designed to place the voice of the customer at the center of Measurabl’s strategic, product, and data priorities. She will launch a CEO listening tour to gather firsthand insights from customers and partners, and will focus on expanding the value delivered through Quantum, the industry's most widely adopted sustainability dataset. Strengthening data quality, reliability, and standardization will remain a core priority.

Waters has helped deepen collaborations across the real estate ecosystem spanning owners, managers, lenders, investors, policymakers, NGOs, nonprofits, and solution providers. The company recently announced partnerships with GBCA (Green Building Council of Australia), USGBC–California , and S&P Global. The company further reinforced its data leadership with the appointment of Mike Zatz , former head of the U.S. EPA’s ENERGY STAR® Commercial Buildings program, whose expertise strengthens Measurabl’s alignment with globally trusted benchmarking standards and ecosystem partners.

“Maureen brings the strategic focus and industry experience needed for Measurabl’s next phase,” said Ed Walter, Member of Measurabl’s Board of Directors and former CEO of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and former President & CEO of Host Hotels & Resorts. “As the market demands high-quality, actionable sustainability data, her leadership will help ensure Measurabl delivers the solutions stakeholders across the real estate ecosystem need to navigate what comes next.”

Additionally, Edward Allen has also been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, unifying Measurabl’s customer-facing teams to streamline engagement, strengthen customer success, and support expansion. Chris Zegal will assume an expanded role as SVP, Go-To-Market Strategy and Marketing, driving deeper alignment across marketing, sales, and customer value delivery.

“Measurabl has a strong team, a clear strategy, and a platform built to support long-term value for our customers and partners. I’m excited to build on the foundation we’ve created over the last two years,” said Maureen Waters, CEO of Measurabl. “ I see myself as the chief customer advocate first and foremost. Our focus will remain on supporting customer needs and delivering innovative solutions that help the industry embed sustainability data into real estate transactions throughout the asset lifecycle.”

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data management platform for real estate, empowering over 1,000 organizations across 90+ countries—representing more than $3 trillion in assets under management—to measure, manage, and objectively report on performance. With more than 22 billion square feet of real estate under management, Measurabl delivers innovative technology solutions that help customers streamline reporting, reduce environmental impact, and achieve measurable financial results. Learn more at www.measurabl.com.

PRESS ENQUIRIES: press@measurabl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/933f8b79-3c2b-4e56-a661-4c26cb857079