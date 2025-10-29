USGBC California Selects Measurabl as Preferred Technology Partner for Real Estate Sustainability Benchmarking

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl , the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data platform for real estate, and the U.S. Green Building Council California (USGBC-CA) announced a partnership to offer California’s building owners and investors free access to Measurabl’s technology platform. The free offering enables performance benchmarking, supports regulatory compliance, and ensures data quality across the state and beyond.

Through this collaboration, Measurabl serves as the preferred benchmarking platform on the new California Building Performance Hub (Hub), a centralized digital resource designed to help owners, government policymakers, and service providers meet the state’s Building Performance Standards (BPS) and accelerate decarbonization.

As California raises the bar with ambitious climate goals and BPS, cities across the state, from Los Angeles to San Francisco, are requiring real estate owners and operators to track, report, and improve energy and carbon performance each year. Buildings are responsible for 37% of California’s emissions, and the state has set a target to reduce building-related emissions 40% below 1990 levels by 2030.

This statewide commitment to achieving better environmental results comes as many real estate stakeholders still struggle to access consistent, high-quality data needed to measure and improve performance. Closing that gap is key to progress, and it depends on interoperable tools that simplify compliance and make outcomes more measurable and consistent.

Together, Measurabl and USGBC-CA are offering the technology needed to meet three critical needs for real estate stakeholders: to understand how their buildings are performing; to comply with evolving regulations; and to ensure decision-making and reporting are based on trusted sustainability data.

Understand property and portfolio performance – Measurabl gives stakeholders access to performance benchmarks that show how buildings compare on energy, emissions, and water efficiency. These insights help uncover opportunities, prioritize upgrades, and position buildings competitively as California implements climate-forward policies. By setting up a free account, owners can see how their portfolios perform against peers across California, nationally, and globally—and track progress toward meeting the state’s performance standards.

“This partnership reflects our shared belief that sustainability data should be accessible, actionable, and used to drive real outcomes,” said Maureen Waters, President of Measurabl. “By combining USGBC California’s local leadership with Measurabl’s global data infrastructure, we’re helping owners and operators across the state access the data and insights they need to perform better, comply confidently, and contribute to California’s climate goals.”

The collaboration will also strengthen workforce development by training USGBC-CA’s Green Building Corps members to deliver hands-on benchmarking and reporting support—expanding California’s pipeline of professionals capable of implementing BPS and achieving climate goals.

“The Hub brings together the partners, technology, and training needed to help California’s building owners take meaningful action,” said Ben Stapleton, Executive Director, USGBC-CA. “Partnering with Measurabl allows us to make high-quality benchmarking and analysis tools accessible to everyone—advancing financial and environmental outcomes, and social equity in the built environment.”

The offering through USGBC-CA is powered by Measurabl’s recently launched free solution. To date, new subscribers have onboarded 13,500 buildings across 43 countries representing more than 2.2 billion square feet. The solution complements and extends ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager’s (ESPM) trusted data platform for benchmarking, expanding its reach, usability, and value globally.

It includes a bidirectional sync with ESPM, allowing all users to experience the best of Portfolio Manager along with additional Measurabl functionality including:

Global benchmarking coverage across 90+ countries and 100+ building types

across 90+ countries and 100+ building types Expanded, dynamic benchmarks built on actual measured data and refreshed monthly

built on actual measured data and refreshed monthly Data quality tools to identify and resolve gaps in floor area and time coverage

to identify and resolve gaps in floor area and time coverage Compliance alerts for local ordinances and BPS-impacted properties across all 50 states

for local ordinances and BPS-impacted properties across all 50 states Streamlined data collection via ESPM sync and bulk uploads

via ESPM sync and bulk uploads Free, perpetual data storage extending beyond utility data to include certifications, ratings, audits, asset values, ownership records, and more

extending beyond utility data to include certifications, ratings, audits, asset values, ownership records, and more Modern, intuitive interface with portfolio-level visibility



This partnership also advances Measurabl’s broader effort—led by Mike Zatz , Senior Vice President of Global Data Ecosystem & Partnerships at Measurabl and former head of ESPM—to create a connected global sustainability data ecosystem that enables standardized, shareable, and actionable insights across markets worldwide.

Anyone can visit the California Building Performance Hub to sign up , upload data, and access immediate insights. The Hub also provides additional resources, including Measurabl’s Help Center, FAQs, and step-by-step guidance to streamline the upload process.

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data management platform for real estate, empowering over 1,000 organizations across 90+ countries—representing more than $3 trillion in assets under management—to measure, manage, and objectively report on performance. With more than 22 billion square feet of real estate under management, Measurabl delivers innovative technology solutions that help customers streamline reporting, reduce environmental impact, and achieve measurable financial results. Learn more at www.measurabl.com.

About USGBC California

USGBC California is a 501(c)3 non-profit and member-based organization whose vision is to transform California’s built environment into a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable region for all. USGBC California, an independent chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council, comprises green building communities across the state. We lead by inspiring leaders throughout our communities to take action on climate change, public health, and environmental justice while educating, developing, and empowering a diverse talent pipeline through our training, mentorship, and direct-to-community programs. We connect by merging interdisciplinary perspectives and collaborations to create positive systemic change. We advocate through promoting innovative, impactful policy solutions addressing the most urgent environmental and social challenges of our time. www.usgbc-ca.org

