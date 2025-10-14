Mike Zatz, ENERGY STAR Pioneer, Joins Measurabl to Lead Global Data Ecosystem and Partnerships

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl , the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data platform for real estate, today announced Mike Zatz as Senior Vice President of Global Data Ecosystem and Partnerships. For the last 19 years, Zatz led the U.S. EPA's ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager program, the most successful real estate sustainability software and ecosystem with 35 billion square feet of adoption and hundreds of partners in North America. He will now engage partners to create a global platform, built around Measurabl's Free Solution , which will provide trusted sustainability data accessible to the entire real estate ecosystem.

Under Zatz’s leadership, ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager® became the backbone of North American energy benchmarking—supporting more than 330,000 buildings across 35 billion square feet, powering green loan programs with HUD and Fannie Mae, supporting numerous green building recognition programs, and streamlining compliance with more than 50 local and state building benchmarking laws. Among his accomplishments, Zatz negotiated and led a partnership with the Canadian government to adopt Portfolio Manager as its national benchmarking tool, and to extend ENERGY STAR scores and certifications across Canada, giving owners a unified platform for managing and benchmarking assets across both countries.

At Measurabl, Zatz will take his impact global. He joins at a time when sustainability in real estate is at an inflection point. For years, the industry has emphasized reporting, scoring, and labeling—an approach that added burden without meaningfully lowering operating costs, reducing risk, or driving direct financial returns. Now, with regulations multiplying, climate risk intensifying, and investors demanding more profitable sustainability, it’s time for a new way forward: a shared foundation of timely, accurate, and trusted sustainability data that’s granular at the asset and space level— data that connects sustainability performance directly to financial and environmental outcomes and is open to the entire ecosystem of real estate stakeholders to build on

Global real estate represents more than $3.4 trillion (USD) in annual transactions — spanning lending, acquisitions, refinancing, insurance, and leasing. Yet, the industry lacks decision-ready sustainability data to underpin these transactions. What’s needed is a truly global data infrastructure that is stakeholder-led, open, and resilient. ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager provides this in the U.S. and Canada, but there is no comparable infrastructure available worldwide. Measurabl is building it.

“It’s a great honor to welcome Mike to Measurabl,” said Matt Ellis, Co-Founder & CEO of Measurabl. “We’ve entered a new era of sustainability that’s about connecting the data to financial outcomes. To do that, we will deliver a common, industry-led digital infrastructure, free tools for data management, and an open-to-all ecosystem approach to deliver real value. Mike’s expertise, industry credibility, and proven track record of building coalitions and ecosystems make him the right person for this extraordinary role.”

In his new role, Zatz will advance Measurabl’s vision of a consistent global data ecosystem by connecting and convening owners, managers, lenders, investors, policymakers, NGOs, nonprofits, and solution providers. Building on the foundation of Measurabl Quantum, the world’s most comprehensive sustainability dataset for real estate, he will apply the same principles that fueled ENERGY STAR’s growth: free, easy-to-use, trusted, and stakeholder-driven. He will focus on assembling a broad coalition of partners to expand adoption and strengthen collaboration.

With every new participant, the global dataset will grow, delivering more meaningful insights, more accurate benchmarking, and greater value to the industry. Within the ecosystem, asset owners and managers can share data securely and confidentially with counterparties such as lenders, while anonymized benchmarks will be made available more broadly to inform policy and market decisions. Ecosystem data will aid policymakers in setting appropriate targets based on asset type for Building Performance Standards (BPS). And NGOs, nonprofits, and academics will be able to leverage granular, timely, and global data to support studies that have been previously hard to undertake. Zatz will also lead the governance of this broader coalition, ensuring consistent definitions, metrics, and benchmarks that balance innovation, trust, and shared value across all participants.

“As the pioneer in real estate sustainability data, Measurabl is uniquely positioned to take what we built with ENERGY STAR to the global level,” said Zatz. “Achieving global consistency in sustainability data requires input and trust from the full spectrum of constituents, and Measurabl has the reach, technology, and partnerships to make that possible. The ecosystem we’re building will expand data availability and streamline data management for all stakeholders to make sustainability an enabler of business value worldwide. I’m excited to build on the trusted relationships I’ve developed over the past two decades to benefit the global real estate industry at scale.”

Measurabl’s platform already integrates with thousands of data sources, including utilities; data hubs like ENERGY STAR and RealPage; climate services such as S&P Global’s The Climate Service; benchmarking authorities like GRESB; decarbonization specialists like the CRREM Foundation; and certification bodies such as USGBC and Green Building Council of Australia. This network also extends into capital markets through partnerships with FTSE Russell, Preqin, and others—linking sustainability data directly to investment decisions.

The recent launch of Measurabl’s Free Sustainability Software Solution marks another major step in building a connected ecosystem. The Free Solution delivers powerful tools that allow real estate stakeholders to measure, manage, and report on property and portfolio sustainability performance—at no cost, in perpetuity. By removing barriers to entry, it enables the ecosystem dataset to grow globally.

Within weeks of launch, new subscribers have onboarded over 12,000 buildings representing 2.2 billion square feet across 40 countries—the fastest adoption in Measurabl’s 13-year history. Anyone can access it today and begin realizing value immediately for free, with the option to access more advanced features through Measurabl’s suite of premium products.

“Mike’s appointment reinforces Measurabl’s strategy to make trusted sustainability data universally accessible and valuable,” said Ed Walter, Member of Measurabl’s Board of Directors and former CEO of the Urban Land Institute (ULI). “It’s clear the industry is calling for change. Paywalls need to come down, and a new industry-led approach to data is necessary. I’m certain our industry will rejoice upon learning Mike is going to lead the charge.”

Zatz’s addition to the Measurabl leadership team underscores the company’s commitment to being the source of truth for high-quality sustainability data globally. Any organization interested in contributing expertise to shape the future of profitable, sustainable real estate is invited to contact Mike at leaders@measurabl.com .

