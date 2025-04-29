Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Cookware Brand Announces Launch of New Small Appliance Line Just In Time For Mother’s Day

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Cookware brand, along with manufacturing partner, Mon Chateau, are excited to announce the launch of his new small appliance line – just in time for Mother’s Day. These high-performance kitchen tools, including the Flavortown Steam Air Fryer, Vacuum Sealer, Immersion Blender, and Food Processor, will empower home cooks to elevate their culinary creations, while providing convenience, safety, versatility, and Fieri’s signature bold flavor.

"I’m stoked to add these new game changing appliances to the Flavortown Cookware line,” said Fieri. “Whether you're crisping up wings in the Steam Air Fryer or sealing up leftovers in the Vacuum Sealer, these tools are all about keeping the flavor strong and the cooking process simple."

The Flavortown Steam Air Fryer is the perfect kitchen essential for those who want to cook healthier, tastier meals, by combining the best of both worlds – air frying and steaming! Unlike conventional air fryers, which can leave food dry, the 6.5-quart Steam Air Fryer uses innovative moisture-lock technology to serve up foods that are bursting with flavor, crispy on the outside, while juicy and tender on the inside. The large water reservoir efficiently steams foods, preserving vital nutrients while the intuitive LED touchscreen, 10 convenient presets, spacious air basket and non-stick, dishwasher safe crisper tray make meal prep and cleanup simple. Whether steaming, air-frying, or doing both at once, the Flavortown Steam Air Fryer transforms everyday cooking into a culinary adventure, making it perfect for everything from salmon & veggies to wings & French fries.

The Flavortown Vacuum Sealer is the ultimate kitchen tool, designed to preserve nutrient-rich, bold, and flavorful food while keeping it fresher for longer. This sleek, efficient, and compact sealer locks out moisture, odors, and freezer burn, making it perfect for home cooks who want to buy in bulk, store food without worrying about spoilage, or plan meals in advance. Featuring seven customized settings for various food types, including dry, moist, and delicate items, it ensures precise sealing for a variety of ingredients. The large one-touch digital display and whisper-quiet performance, paired with precut bags and a roll, make it incredibly user-friendly right out of the box. With 50% faster sealing and 40% less power consumption than leading brands, this sealer is ideal for meal prep, sous-vide cooking, and food storage, offering airtight protection to maximize freshness and flavor while minimizing energy use.

The Flavortown Immersion Blender brings professional grade blending to the home kitchen. With its powerful motor, ergonomic design, and easy-to-change attachments, including a chopper, mixing cups, and a whisk, this versatile tool effortlessly blends soups, sauces, and smoothies to the desired consistency. The one-hand speed control and one-touch speed adjustments help to reduce splattering and spillage, while the retractable blending rod with DynamicShaft technology delivers smooth, consistent results, easily reaching the bottom of pots for perfectly blended creations. The Immersion Blender’s scratch-resistant blade guard prevents damage to cookware, ensuring durability and longevity, and all the parts are BPA-free and dishwasher safe, combining both convenience and safety!

The Flavortown Food Processor takes meal prep to the next level. The intuitive Stack & Snap design takes the guesswork out of assembly, while its 750W high-power motor effortlessly chops, slices, dices, shreds, and even kneads dough for pizza, bread, and pastries. The large 8-cup capacity bowl is perfect for big families or meal prepping, while the 4-speed presets provide ultimate control over every task. Its easy-feed chute accommodates large ingredients for faster processing. Built with convenience and safety in mind, the compact Food Processor features a safety-locking lid for secure operation and dishwasher-safe BPA-free parts for easy cleanup. This appliance is a dependable kitchen workhorse for creating delicious meals in no time.

"Guy Fieri’s influence in the kitchen is undeniable,” said Keith Archer, CEO of Mon Chateau. “Guided by his vision for bold, flavorful, and healthy food, we’ve created simple and efficient appliances designed to take culinary creativity, meal prep and food preservation to the next level, while making every meal an experience worth savoring."

The Flavortown Small Appliance line is available now for purchase at www.flavortown-cookware.com, as well as through major retailer, Amazon. These new kitchen essentials will be a valuable asset, perfectly complimenting the highly successful Flavortown Cookware brand, which features Fieri’s extremely popular chemical-free Laser Titanium and Stainless-Steel cookware lines. Launched last year, these two cookware collections are manufactured without potentially harmful chemical coatings (PFAS, PTFE, PFOA) that are prevalent across many of the products on the market today. The Laser Titanium line features innovative technology to provide a safe non-stick, non-toxic cooking surface that is three times harder than stainless steel, dishwasher safe, and oven safe up to 700 degrees!

For more information on the new Flavortown Small Appliances, along with the chemical-free Flavortown Cookware lines, including Laser Titanium and Stainless Steel, visit www.Flavortown-Cookware.com.

Guy Fieri is represented by WME, part of the Endeavor network alongside IMG.

About Guy Fieri

Chef, restaurateur, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary stars. With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he is best known as the Mayor of Flavortown and the face of Food Network favorites Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, and the iconic culinary competition Tournament of Champions. His thriving business empire has grown to include over 80 restaurants worldwide, Hunt & Ryde vineyard, Santo tequila, and Knuckle Sandwich cigars.

About Flavortown Cookware

Flavortown Cookware is a premium kitchen brand founded by Guy Fieri, bringing bold, high-performance cookware, appliances, and other kitchen essentials to home kitchens everywhere. The brand is dedicated to making cooking fun, flavorful, and accessible to everyone, from beginners to seasoned chefs. With healthy cooking as a top priority, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Cookware lines are all chemical-free.

About Mon Chateau

Mon Chateau is a global distributor of premium lifestyle products at affordable prices. Our vision is the relentless pursuit of innovation to enhance human interaction through experiences in the home and kitchen making everyday living extraordinary. Mon Chateau is a privately held company with a seasoned, entrepreneurial team of creative innovators who bring world-class products to market in the textiles, small kitchen appliances, and cookware categories. Founded in 2001, our products are sold at major retailers, in-store and online around the world. Brands include our own Mon Chateau Collections along with licensing partnerships with Guy Fieri’s Flavortown, Tommy Bahama, Brookstone, Sur La Table, and Sur La Table Kitchen Essentials.

