Global Semiconductor IDM Qualifies Veeco Wet Processing Platform for Two New Applications in Advanced Packaging

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced a global Semiconductor IDM qualified Veeco’s WaferStorm® and WaferEtch® platform for two new applications in Advanced Packaging. The customer also placed initial orders for these systems during the first quarter.

Veeco’s systems were chosen based on their best-in-class process performance, unique processing capabilities, and low cost of ownership advantages compared to other platforms. Both applications represent key Served Available Market expansion opportunities for Veeco’s WaferStorm® and WaferEtch® platform at other leading customers.

“Qualification of our platform was based on our best-in-class wet processing technology,” commented Adrian Devasahayam, Ph.D., Veeco’s Senior Vice President, Product Line Management. “Veeco has worked collaboratively with our customers for a number of years to enable high-performance and cost-effective solutions for their roadmaps. This win is a great example of the growing use cases for our wet processing technology for new applications critical to our Served Available Market expansion strategy.”

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, single wafer etch & clean, lithography, and metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.