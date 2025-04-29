Vitus Marine, Greatland Fuel Sales, and Vitus Terminals Secure Combined $37M in USDA Funding to Expand Fuel Infrastructure and Strengthen Rural Alaskan Communities

LAGRANGE, Ga., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitus Marine LLC, Greatland Fuel Sales LLC (GFS), and Vitus Terminals LLC (VT), collectively (Vitus), announced today the group secured $37M in USDA Business & Industry (B&I) Loan Program funding to enhance fuel infrastructure and drive economic growth in rural Alaska. Phoenix Lender Services (Phoenix) facilitated the loan fundings with Community Bank & Trust. Phoenix is a subsidiary of Community Bankshares Inc., which originated, underwrote, and closed the loans, while Community Bank & Trust funded the loans. This second series of loans follows a total of $25M in three B&I loans funded in June of 2024 for Vitus.

These strategic investments support existing jobs, improve access to essential energy resources and bolster local economies in some of Alaska's most remote regions.

On a combined basis for the three companies, these two loan tranches secured over $62 million in total funding and made a significant positive impact to strengthen vital energy infrastructure in Alaska. The Vitus family of companies runs bulk fuel, freight lighterage and energy products to consumers in remote Alaskan communities and provides vital heat, electricity and logistics support to its customers.

“These partnerships represent the impact we strive to achieve—empowering rural businesses to grow and continuing to serve communities with critical services,” said Chris Hurn, President/CEO of Phoenix Lender Services. “Vitus Marine, Greatland Fuel Sales, and Vitus Terminals are vital to Alaska’s energy infrastructure, and we’re proud to support them through the USDA B&I Program.”

These loans offer favorable terms with lower interest rates and longer repayment terms, reducing financial burdens and demonstrating a commitment to the sustainability and growth of rural businesses. These investments highlight a powerful public-private partnership focused on preserving access, affordability, and economic opportunity for some of America’s most underserved regions.

“Fuel and energy access is an essential service for all people. Energy access is not a luxury for the people we serve,” said Justin Charon, Owner and CEO of Vitus. “This collaboration ensures that our customers can continue to depend on us, no matter how remote their community or harsh the delivery season.”

For more information on Phoenix and its lending solutions, visit https://phoenixlenderservices.com .

About Phoenix Lender Services

Based in Georgia and serving clients nationwide, Phoenix Lender Services offers a comprehensive suite of commercial lending solutions, including loan underwriting, closing, and servicing; participant lender matching; secondary market sales; portfolio management; risk analysis; and compliance reviews and regulatory support. Seasoned professionals at Phoenix combine extensive industry expertise in SBA, USDA, and commercial government-guaranteed lending with industry-leading technologies to deliver tailored solutions that align with each client’s unique strategic goals. Phoenix Lender Services is leading the way in SBA, USDA, and commercial lending.

About Vitus Marine LLC [1]

Vitus Marine LLC (VM) is one of two major fuel importers and distributors in Western Alaska with the ability to craft custom import solutions, offer hedging ideas and card-lock alternatives for its commercial and industrial buyers. Its customers have learned to depend on the team at Vitus Marine for creative approaches to solve the problems they face in the remote Arctic region the team serves.

About Vitus Terminals LLC

Vitus Terminals LLC (VT) is one of a few major fuel importers and distributors into the roadless regions in Western Alaska. They provide heating fuel deliveries to homes and businesses with convenience store access in Bethel and Dillingham, Alaska. All locations offer 24-hour card-lock access. They specialize in the storage, sale, hedging and distribution of fuel through their service hubs in Bethel, Kotzebue, Dillingham, St. Michael, Alaska.

About Greatland Fuel Sales LLC

Greatland Fuel Sales LLC continues Vitus Energy’s 15-year history of providing energy to Alaska with unique and timely solutions to create value for its customers through its growing energy supply network and clean convenience stores. Their mission is to deliver competitive energy alternatives for local road warriors and visitors to Alaska.

About Community Bank & Trust

Community Bank & Trust (CB&T), a subsidiary of Community Bankshares Inc., is a trusted financial institution dedicated to serving individuals, families, and businesses across its service area and nationwide. Headquartered in LaGrange, GA, CB&T is committed to leveraging its rural roots to empower both local consumers and commercial entities, as well as underserved groups and communities with a broad slate of accessible, personalized banking solutions, while also reaching a diverse and growing nationwide audience.

