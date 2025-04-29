Decisions taken at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vilkyškių pieninė AB, held on 29 April 2025

The following decisions were taken at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vilkyškių pieninė AB which was held on the 29 April 2025:

Item 1 of the agenda: Regarding the independent auditor's report on the Company's 2024 separated and consolidated financial statements and the limited assurance auditor's report on the consolidated Sustainability Statement.

Heard.

Item 2 of the agenda: Regarding the Supervisory Board's feedback and proposals.

Feedback and proposals heard.

Item 3 of the agenda: Regarding agreement of the Company’s 2024 consolidated and separated annual management report.

Resolution: Company’s 2024 consolidated and separated annual management report and the remuneration information contained therein have been agreed.

Item 4 of the agenda: Regarding approval of the Company’s 2024 audited separated and consolidated financial statements.

Resolution: Company's audited separated and consolidated financial statements for the year 2024 have been approved.

Item 5 of the agenda: Regarding approval of the allocation of the Company’s 2024 net profit (loss).

Resolution: The net profit (loss) allocation of the Company for the year 2024 has been approved as follows:

Thousand EUR 1) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the year 2023 38,610 2) Approved by shareholders dividends of the year 2023 (3,702) 3) Transfers from the reserve to purchase own shares 4) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the beginning of the current financial year after dividends payout and transfer from reserves 34,908 5) Net profit (loss) of the reporting period 16,576 6) Transfers from reserves (14) 7) Net profit to be appropriated at the end of the current financial year 51,470 8) Total profit (loss) to be appropriated: portion of the profit allocated to the legal reserve portion of the profit allocated for payment of the dividends (6,449) portion of the profit allocated to the other reserves 9) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the current financial year carried forward to next financial year 45,021

0.54 EUR per one ordinary share.

Item 6 of the agenda: Regarding approval of the new version of the Company’s Remuneration Policy.

Resolution: New version of the Company’s Remuneration Policy has been approved.

Item 7 of the agenda: Regarding election of a member of the Company’s Audit Committee.

Resolution: Simona Norkienė has been elected as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee until the end of the Audit Committee’s term.

Additional information authorized to provide Economics and Finance director Vilija Milaševičiutė, phone +370 441 55102, vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu

Attachments