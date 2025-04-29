ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Welcomes Christen Caloway, M.D. to its West Nyack, NY Office

Tarrytown, New York, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is proud to announce the addition of Board Certified and fellowship-trained pediatric otolaryngologist Christen Caloway, M.D. Dr. Caloway will begin her tenure with ENTA in the West Nyack office, located at 1 Crosfield Avenue, Suite 201, West Nyack, NY, on July 1st, 2025, and will transition to the Paramus office of ENTA soon thereafter.

Dr. Caloway is a board-certified and fellowship trained otolaryngologist specializing in pediatric ear, nose, and throat disorders. She previously served as the Interim Chief of Otolaryngology and Director of Pediatric Otolaryngology at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center as well as Assistant Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey.

Dr. Caloway completed her fellowship in Pediatric Otolaryngology at Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School. She completed her residency in Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery at Vanderbilt University and earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons. With extensive clinical experience, Dr. Caloway has held leadership positions at multiple institutions, including serving as Director of Pediatric Otolaryngology at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. She has a strong background in academic medicine and research, having authored numerous peer-reviewed publications on pediatric ENT conditions, surgical innovations, and patient outcomes. Her research has been supported by prestigious grants, including funding from the Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Research and SENTAC Cleft Palate Research Grant. Dr. Caloway is a frequent speaker at national and international conferences, contributing to advancements in pediatric otolaryngology, endoscopic ear surgery, and airway disorders. She is dedicated to improving patient care through cutting-edge treatment approaches and multidisciplinary collaboration.

“We know how important it is for families to have access to specialized pediatric ENT care close to home, and Dr. Christen Caloway brings exactly that to our Bergen and Rockland County communities," said Steven Gold, M.D., Vice President and Chair of ENTA’s Recruitment Committee. "Her expertise and dedication to treating children will provide local families with the high-quality, compassionate care they deserve. We are excited to welcome her and look forward to the positive impact she will have on our youngest patients.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 450 clinicians practicing in more than 60 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Each ENTA office is staffed with world-class physicians, specialists, and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services, including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, treatment of disorders of the inner ear and dizziness, asthma-related services, diagnostic audiology, hearing aid dispensing, sleep, and CT services, ENTA meets the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Health System, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year, ENTA physicians are voted 'Top Doctor' by Castle Connolly, a testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

Attachment