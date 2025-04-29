Wix Partners with ActiveCampaign to Enhance Customer Engagement and Marketing Automation

The partnership empowers businesses of all sizes, including multi-location brands and franchises, to streamline customer engagement, marketing automation, and website management in one seamless solution

NEW YORK – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, today announced a partnership with ActiveCampaign , a leading marketing automation platform that helps small teams power big businesses in over 170 countries. This collaboration introduces an integrated solution for businesses of all sizes, franchises and multi-location businesses, to streamline their website and marketing technology stack, simplifying operations and enhancing customer engagement.

By combining Wix’s robust website management capabilities with ActiveCampaign’s advanced marketing automation platform, businesses can seamlessly oversee customer journeys from front-end website interactions to back-office operations. The integration enables effortless syncing of data between Wix websites and ActiveCampaign accounts——allowing for streamlined customer interactions, marketing campaigns and automations, and analytics. Key features include:

Streamlined Data Integration: Data is seamlessly synched across both platforms, enabling business to better manage customer interactions and marketing efforts.

Data is seamlessly synched across both platforms, enabling business to better manage customer interactions and marketing efforts. Scalable Marketing Automation : Businesses can effortlessly create, distribute, and automate highly personalized marketing campaigns By leveraging customer insights—such as form submissions, product purchases, and other behaviors tracked on Wix sites and landing pages—businesses can seamlessly launch targeted, data-driven marketing initiatives.

: Businesses can effortlessly create, distribute, and automate highly personalized marketing campaigns By leveraging customer insights—such as form submissions, product purchases, and other behaviors tracked on Wix sites and landing pages—businesses can seamlessly launch targeted, data-driven marketing initiatives. Comprehensive Centralized Reporting: Businesses have a holistic view of performance across their entire network, providing insights into customer engagement, sales conversions, and the effectiveness of marketing campaigns.

Businesses have a holistic view of performance across their entire network, providing insights into customer engagement, sales conversions, and the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. Enhanced Multi-Location Management: Franchises and multi-location businesses can efficiently manage marketing automation, customer engagement, and website operations across multiple brands and locations using ActiveCampaign HQ. This centralized platform allows businesses to maintain brand consistency at both corporate and local levels.

“Whether managing a single site or hundreds of locations, Wix and ActiveCampaign provide an intuitive, scalable solution that simplifies workflows and businesses to focus on growth,” said David Schwartz, VP of Product at Wix. “With this partnership, businesses can qualify and nurture leads seamlessly, personalize sales and marketing efforts using engagement metrics, and enhance operational efficiency by automating repetitive tasks. This solution will ultimately empower businesses of all sizes to manage their brand holistically—driving growth, profitability, and customer loyalty.”

“Today’s businesses need streamlined solutions that enable them to scale without adding complexity,” said Shay Howe, Chief Strategy Officer at ActiveCampaign. “By combining Wix’s powerful website platform with ActiveCampaign’s marketing automation, we’re giving businesses of all sizes—especially franchises and multi-location brands—the tools they need to personalize customer experiences, automate engagement, and drive measurable growth.”

The integration is available for Wix users with an ActiveCampaign account.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.

1 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is an AI-first, end-to-end marketing platform for people at the heart of the action. It empowers teams to automate their campaigns with AI agents that imagine, activate, and validate–freeing them from step-by-step workflows and unlocking limitless ways to orchestrate their marketing.

With AI, goal-based automation, and 950+ app integrations, agencies, marketers, and owners can build cross-channel campaigns in minutes–fine-tuned with billions of data points to drive real results for their unique business.

ActiveCampaign is the trusted choice to help businesses unlock a new world of boundless opportunities–where ideas become impact and potential turns into real results.







