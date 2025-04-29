Carahsoft Accelerates Public Sector Customer Experience and Engagement Innovations with Participation in Top 10 CX Events for Government in 2025

RESTON, Va., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced its Customer Experience (CX) and Engagement highlights for 2024 and its leading events for 2025, highlighting significant advances in Public Sector digital services.

Throughout 2024, Carahsoft’s CX team strengthened support for High Impact Service Provider (HISP) agencies through strategic partnerships with industry leaders including Adobe, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Granicus, Qualtrics, Zoom, New Relic, DocuSign, Hootsuite, Okta, Genesys, LinkedIn and more. These digital transformation initiatives increased customer service efficiency and enhanced delivery while maintaining alignment with maintaining alignment with federal government CX mission.

Key accomplishments in 2024 included launching a multi-asset digital microsite, providing easy access to key insights and resources for potential customers, publishing a State and Local Government (SLG) eBook designed to help agencies customer-first strategies and producing the HISP Agency Series which featured expert perspectives to guide organizations in improving service delivery and engagement. The team also hosted the 14th Annual Customer Experience and Engagement Summit, where than 300 representatives from Government and industry participated. Building on this momentum in 2025, Carahsoft continues to connect Government agencies with modern technology solutions and resources to increase efficiency and enhance CX in the Public Sector.

“Our CX portfolio encompasses a wide range of providers and solutions. These offerings educate and empower agencies with robust tools to modernize citizen services, provide readily available information and build trust with constituents,” said Tiffany Goddard, Program Executive for Customer Experience & Engagement Solutions at Carahsoft. “Through our reseller network, we remain dedicated to advancing Government CX capabilities and fostering community engagement. Our comprehensive event schedule demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bolstering digital transformation and service excellence across the Public Sector.”

Mark Your Calendars: Top Customer Experience and Engagement Events of 2025:

2025 Government Contact Center Summit

Date: 9am – 4pm, Wednesday, April 30th, 2025

Location: Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center, Reston, VA

Details: Hosted by Dorris Consulting and ACT-IAC and held in Carahsoft’s Conference & Collaboration Center, inaugural summit will deliver expert insight on building outstanding digital experiences through advanced contact centers. Attendees will explore emerging technologies, share best practices and forge valuable connections with leading Government and industry experts.

Carahsoft AI for Government Summit

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Location: Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center, Reston, VA

Details: Uniting Government leaders, industry innovators and technology experts, Carahsoft’s AI for Government Summit is the premier event for exploring how AI is revolutionizing the Public Sector. Carahsoft’s designated Customer Experience session: "Enhancing Customer Experience (CX) in the Public Sector with AI," offers attendees insights into how AI-driven chatbots, virtual assistants and automation enhance service delivery and citizen satisfaction.

Government Social Media Conference (GSMCON 2025)

Date: Tuesday – Thursday, May 20-22, 2025

Location: Orlando, FL and online

Details: Celebrating its 10th anniversary, this premier conference features more than 25 Government speakers across 20 specialized sessions on social media trends and best practices. As a Premium Exhibitor alongside LinkedIn, Hootsuite and Sprout Social, Carahsoft invites attendees to explore key sessions including “Accessible and Inclusive Social Media Strategies for Government Agencies” and “The Fresh Brand of Bel-Air: Keep Employee Engagement Fresh.”

Government Customer Experience & Engagement Summit

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Location: Washington, D.C.

Details: The 15th annual summit, powered by GovExec, unites Federal, State and Local experts to explore emerging Government CX technologies. Dual tracks in technology and organizational culture offer comprehensive insights into building the future of Government with technology, efficiency, and a culture of excellence.

Federal Experience Summit

Date: August 2025

Location: Washington, D.C.

Details: Carahsoft’s partner, Qualtrics presents an immersive exploration of CX and employee experience (EX) in Government. Dedicated tracks showcase technologies driving digital transformation and service delivery excellence.

Digital Transformation Summit 2025

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Location: Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center – Reston, VA

Details: In collaboration with ACT-IAC, Carahsoft is excited to host the 5th Annual ACT-IAC summit at the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center, which convenes Government and industry leaders to address legacy system modernization and CX and enhancement. Featured sessions include AI-Driven Workforce Management for Government and Federal Success Stories in Cybersecurity & Data Management.

Service to the Citizen Awards

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Location: Washington D.C

Details: The Public Service Leadership Academy (PLSA) presents the 2025 Service to the Citizen Awards, with Carahsoft returning as a Platinum Sponsor. This event honors public servants at all levels for their dedication to delivering impactful services and strengthening public trust in Government. While attendance is exclusive to award winners and sponsors, nominations are open through April 4, 2025. For assistance with the nomination process, contact CXmarketing@carahsoft.com

Dreamforce 2025

Date: Tuesday-Thursday, October 14-16, 2025

Location: San Francisco, CA

Details: Join Carahsoft and Salesforce for this premier CX innovation forum. The event showcases cutting-edge tools for digital engagement, featuring interactive workshops, strategic sessions and an exclusive Public Sector Networking event.

Government Service Delivery 2025

Date: Wednesday, October 29 – Thursday, October 30, 2025

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

Details: Public service leaders will explore how technology is driving innovation and accelerating the deliverance of high-quality Government services through exclusive roundtables and open conference sessions. Carahsoft is a Bronze Sponsor and looks forward to the opportunity to connect with attendees at their exhibit booth, to learn about their service goals and initiatives.

CX Workshop 2025

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Location: Online

Details: This Nextgov/FCW virtual workshop unites Government and industry leaders to share CX implementation success stories. As a returning Elite Sponsor, Carahsoft will facilitate discussions digital service excellence and cross-agency collaboration.

For more insights on Carahsoft's CX initiatives and upcoming events read our latest blog post: "The Top 10 Customer Experience and Engagement Events for Government in 2025" or contact CX@carahsoft.com For more information on Carahsoft and its industry leading CX technology partners, visit Customer Experience and Engagement solutions portfolio and CX events page.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

