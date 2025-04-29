Bitget Wallet Integrates Sui to Boost Cross-Chain Trading Capabilities





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading non-custodial Web3 wallet, has expanded its cross-chain trading capabilities to include the Sui Network. The new integration enables users to bridge assets from major blockchains such as Solana and BNB Chain directly to Sui, supporting seamless trading of popular Sui-based tokens like $WAL, $DEEP, and $CETUS within the wallet app.

The integration streamlines cross-chain activity by allowing users to complete swaps across networks in a single transaction, eliminating the need for manual bridging or multiple wallets. Bitget Wallet has also introduced a dedicated Sui DApp section, providing users with access to airdrops, ecosystem activities, and trading opportunities as the Sui ecosystem continues to expand.

Sui, developed by Mysten Labs, is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to prioritize speed, scalability, and low transaction costs. Its object-based architecture and use of the Move programming language aim to unlock new opportunities for DeFi, NFTs, and gaming applications. Bitget Wallet's support for Sui reflects its strategy to connect users with emerging ecosystems that are driving innovation across Web3.

To further enhance the user experience, Bitget Wallet plans to launch the GetGas feature for Sui, allowing users to pay gas fees with stablecoins such as USDT and USDC. The feature is expected to simplify on-chain participation by removing the need to acquire native gas tokens separately. Currently, Bitget Wallet supports over 130 public chains and facilitates cross-chain transactions across more than 27 networks.

"As we expand cross-chain capabilities, our goal is to make it easier for users to engage with emerging ecosystems like Sui," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Our upcoming GetGas feature will remove another major barrier to entry, offering a more seamless experience for users exploring new opportunities across Web3."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple, secure, and accessible for everyone. With over 60 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, a DApp browser, and crypto payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and a million tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, please contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dae92455-f634-499c-bff0-1ed8d72cc26e