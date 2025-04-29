NB Private Equity Partners Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

NB Private Equity Partners Limited
Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
29 April 2025 St Peter Port, Guernsey
NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Louisa Symington-Mills, a Director of the Company, has purchased 700 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following this transaction, Ms Symington-Mills holds 3,300 Ordinary Shares.
Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Louisa Symington-Mills
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
b) LEI
213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares
GG00B1ZBD492
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares via a dividend re-investment plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) GBP 14.339 pence per share
Volume(s) 700
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 700
- Price £14.339 pence per share
- Principal Amount GBP 10,037.30
e) Date of the transaction
29 April 2025
f) Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market