Quadient SA: Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Bagneux, 29 April 2025,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) announces that it has filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document, in xHTML format, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers or “AMF”), on 28 April 2025.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

The 2024 annual financial report;

The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

The description of the share buyback program;

The reports from the statutory auditors;

The management report including the information related to sustainability ; and

The certification report on information related to sustainability.

Quadient’s 2024 Universal Registration Document is available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations. It can be consulted and downloaded under the heading “Investors / Regulated information” on the Group’s Investor Relations website (https://invest.quadient.com/en/) as well as on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

