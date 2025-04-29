GL Communications Advances ED-137 Solutions for Air Traffic Communication Testing

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom testing solutions, addressed the press regarding their ED-137 testing solutions for Air Traffic Management (ATM) networks. The solutions are fully compliant with EUROCAE ED-137 standards, ensuring robust and versatile testing capabilities across a wide range of air traffic applications, including air-to-ground and ground-to-ground communications.

GL invites attendees to visit Stand #H1110 at Airspace World 2025, May 13–15, in Lisbon, Portugal, to explore these solutions.



[For illustration, refer to ED137 Solutions for Air Traffic Communication Testing]

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, says, “GL offers advanced testing tools for next-generation ATM networks, enabling accurate emulation and load testing of Controller Working Positions (CWPs), Ground Radio Stations (GRSs), Analog-IP converters, and Gateways. Fully compliant with ED-137, our solutions support both air-to-ground and ground-to-ground signaling and traffic emulation. For ED-138-based service quality monitoring, we provide detailed voice metrics including MOS, jitter, packet loss, latency, and support for PESQ and POLQA scoring.”

GL’s ED-137 solutions are fully compliant with the latest standards, ensuring interoperability and easy adaptation to future updates. With full IPv6 support and active involvement in industry forums, GL stays ahead of evolving ATM requirements. Trusted by global Air Navigation Service Providers and manufacturers of Voice Communication Systems (VCS), radio, recorder, and gateway manufacturers, GL’s ED-137 and ED-138 VoIP Test Tools support development, verification, load and field testing, and factory acceptance.

The Message Automation and Protocol Simulation ( MAPS™) framework supports protocol emulation across Analog, TDM and VoIP technologies. It emulates ED-137-compliant Radio, Telephone, and Recorder interfaces for testing VoIP-based ATM systems. MAPS™ runs on the Windows® operating system and uses the PC’s network interface card to send and receive traffic.

MAPS™ ED-137 Radio emulates air-to-ground calls by emulating either CWPs or Radios as per ED-137 volume 1 Radio. Similarly, MAPS™ ED-137 Telephone emulates ground-to-ground calls by emulating CWPs as per ED-137 volume 2 Telephone. Optionally Telephone emulator supports Addendum 2: FAA Legacy Telephone Interworking, Addendum 4: Override Call and Addendum 5: Voice Call. MAPS™ ED-137 Recorder can emulate recorder interface at CWP, GRS, and Recorder Server as per ED-137 volume 4 Recorder. Hundreds of CWPs or Radios can be emulated and can generate bulk air-to-ground or ground-to-ground calls using a single instance/license.

All GL emulators support ED-137 B and C versions, including Change 1 and 2, with IPv6 compatibility. Validated with EUROCAE’s VOTER tool, they ensure reliable, standards-based functional and load testing of interfaces like CWP, VCS, GRS, Recorder, and Radio Gateway. The MAPS™ framework enables protocol customization and negative testing, while also emulating IP impairments—such as packet loss, duplication, delay, and out-of-order delivery—for robust network evaluation. Traffic can be monitored via GL’s PacketScan™ and analyzed locally or remotely using the NetSurveyorWeb™ platform.

[For more information, refer to maps-ed137-emulators-and-analyzers.jpg]

Centralized Monitoring for ED-138 Air-Ground and Ground-Ground Calls

Measuring voice quality, latency, packet loss, and other metrics across air traffic networks is essential for ensuring safe and reliable aviation communication. GL's PacketScan™ software enables the capture and monitoring of live signaling and voice traffic, analyzing both ground-to-ground and air-to-ground calls in compliance with EUROCAE ED-138 standards. It measures voice quality metrics like MOS, packet loss, jitter, and delay, providing essential tools for troubleshooting and passive monitoring. Multiple PacketScan™ probes can be deployed across the network, sending call detail records to a centralized database for easy querying via web browsers.

GL’s NetSurveyorWeb™ is a web-based, centralized network surveillance system with a back-end database. It displays call detail records, measurement results, and network performance metrics. It provides both real-time and historical analysis through graphical reports, alarms, filters, search capabilities, and email notifications.

[For more information, refer to voice-quality-metrics-graph.jpg]

End-to-End Delay and Voice Quality Measurement for Air Traffic Systems

GL Communications' TM-ATM ( Timing Measurement in Air Traffic Management ) solution delivers precise delay and voice quality measurements across analog, TDM, and IP systems. Designed for ANSPs and equipment manufacturers, it enables accurate performance assessment in both lab and field environments. The solution captures, filters, time stamps, and correlates events at various interfaces, measuring delays for PTT actions, confirmation signals, and voice path delays. With GPS-based timing and automated testing, it ensures high accuracy and consistency. Key modules include MAPS™ Administrator, Packet Analyzer, Audio Analyzer, and Discrete Signal Logger.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless, Fiber Optic, TDM and Analog networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114