Questex’s Beauty and Spa Shows Return to Las Vegas with Star-Studded Lineup

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS Las Vegas) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC Las Vegas) will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall on June 21-23, 2025.

The co-located events, presented by American Salon and American Spa respectively, will feature a powerhouse lineup of celebrity talent, including television personality Tan France delivering the keynote, industry legends Ted Gibson, Jason Backe, and Savanna Boda leading education sessions, plus the premiere of the Live Fashion Hair Awards 2025 (Americas Edition).

"We've transformed this year's Las Vegas event into the ultimate career accelerator for beauty and spa professionals," said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director at Questex's Wellness Group. “From exclusive education to innovative business solutions, we're delivering everything professionals need to elevate their craft and business."

2025 LAS VEGAS EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Celebrity Headliner & Industry Icons

Tan France Keynote (Saturday, June 21, 9am): "Elevating Your Craft: The Secret to Branding & Bold Entrepreneurship"

"Elevating Your Craft: The Secret to Branding & Bold Entrepreneurship" Industry Icons Ted Gibson & Jason Backe Master Classes : "The Tea Talk" and "Color the Cut with Ted and Jason"

: "The Tea Talk" and "Color the Cut with Ted and Jason" Savanna Boda on "Acne Skills" and "Creating a Brand that Lasts"



See full list of 2025 IBS Speakers & IECSC Speakers.

Live Fashion Hair Experience

Live Fashion Hair Awards* (Americas Edition): Sunday, June 22, 5:00pm-8:00pm (*Ticket required)

(*Ticket required) Master Classes with industry trailblazers Byrd Mena, Alfredo Lewis, Ashlee Norman, Kristy Meakin, Mr. Luis and Kimberly Ibbotson

Show Features

200+ free beauty and spa classes with Exhibit Hall pass including Product Focused Demos

New Business District for salon/spa operational solutions

for salon/spa operational solutions What's New For You Zone featuring latest product innovations

featuring latest product innovations Say Yes to You Hub with free professional headshots

with free professional headshots 300+ premium brands including Wahl Clipper, DNA Hair Tools, Lashbox LA, Circadia, Eminence Organic Skin Care, HydraFacial, Parlux, Turbo Power, FarmHouse Fresh, MerryLaz, Silhouet-Tone USA, Procell Therapies, Repechage and many more!



See full list of 2025 IBS Exhibitors & IECSC Exhibitors.

Attendees may register to attend the Shows by clicking here.

Exhibit Hall passes include all free classes at IBS Las Vegas, Product-Focused Education at IECSC Las Vegas, and unlimited access to each Exhibit Hall. Premium and VIP Pass experiences which include combined educational sessions and 3-day admission to both expo floors, fast-track badge pick-up, and an exclusive swag bag.

Press may apply for a media pass here.

New for 2025! Content Creators invited to apply for a Creator Pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Saturday, June 21: 10:30am - 5:00pm; Sunday, June 22: 10:30am - 5:00pm; and Monday, June 23: 10:30am – 3:30pm

SHOW INFO:

For more information on IBS Las Vegas, visit ibslasvegas.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on IECSC Las Vegas, visit iecsclasvegas.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Upcoming Events

IECSC Florida will take place September 28-29, 2025, at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information.

About IBS Las Vegas

IBS Las Vegas is a trade show and conference for members of the professional beauty industry. The show is for beauty professionals only and is not open to the general public. The show’s main objective is to educate, in effect opening new doors for beauty professionals. IBS is only open to licensed beauty professionals and currently enrolled cosmetology students and educators. For more information, visit ibslasvegas.com.

About IECSC

The International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

