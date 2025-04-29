iBio Raises $6.2 Million Through Warrant Inducement Transaction

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody therapies, announces today announced that it has entered into an agreement with institutional investors that are existing holders of warrants to purchase shares of common stock of the Company for cash (the “Existing Warrants”), wherein the investors agreed to exercise the Existing Warrants to purchase 5,626,685 shares of common stock at a reduced exercise price of $1.11 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $6.2 million, before deducting advisory fees and certain other expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

In consideration for the exercise of the Existing Warrants for cash, the investors received new warrants (the “New Warrants”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 11,253,370 shares of common stock. The New Warrants are exercisable at $0.86 per common share, and expire five years from the issuance date. The closing of the warrant inducement transaction is expected to occur on or about April 30, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Chardan acted as the exclusive financial advisor in connection with the transaction.

The securities in this private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. iBio granted registration rights to the purchasers of the New Warrants, and has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission registering the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the New Warrants.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio (Nasdaq: IBIO) is a cutting-edge biotech company leveraging AI and advanced computational biology to develop next-generation biopharmaceuticals for cardiometabolic diseases, obesity, cancer and other hard-to-treat diseases. By combining proprietary 3D modeling with innovative drug discovery platforms, iBio is creating a pipeline of breakthrough antibody treatments to address significant unmet medical needs. Our mission is to transform drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, and unlock new possibilities in precision medicine. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include statements regarding the intended use of proceeds, the expected gross proceeds from the offering and the expected closing of the offering. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, iBio, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

