Bondex Launches Wavee App at Token2049, Streamlining the Conference Networking Experience

DUBAI [Token 2049] , April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bondex, the Web3 platform revolutionizing professional trust and credibility, has announced the launch of its Wavee app, the first Telegram-native contact management system built specifically for Web3 professionals. The announcement was made live at Token2049 in Dubai at Bondex’s official Wavee Beta launch event, in conjunction with DVERSE.

Bondex has also made $10k in prize money up for grabs for early adopters of the Wavee app, encouraging users to establish as many connections via the app as possible and ascend the leaderboard. The person who connects with the most people at Token2049 using Wavee wins.

Wavee is a Telegram-native contact management for Web3 professionals who take networking seriously, allowing event attendees to seamlessly exchange contact information with a simple scan, instantly connecting to Telegram for real-time follow-ups. Wavee goes beyond traditional networking tools, enabling users to categorize new contacts under custom headings and set priorities for more time-sensitive follow ups.





The launch of Wavee aligns with Bondex’s broader mission to remove traditional gatekeepers and intermediaries that restrict access to meaningful opportunities. By linking Wavee interactions to users’ verified digital identities, the tool empowers professionals to network with authenticity and context, paving the way for stronger collaborations, recruiting, and business growth.

To date, over 5 million users have downloaded its app on iPhone and Android. Since launching in May 2022, Bondex has redefined what career success should look like. Via Web3 and the world’s first Social Economic Network (SEN), Bondex allows people to connect, earn and collaborate in entirely new ways. Users can build a verified digital identity that replaces resumes and opens new opportunities, removing traditional gatekeepers and intermediaries that impede recruitment and networking opportunities.



“With Wavee, we’ve made it effortless to exchange details and follow up after events and conferences, but more importantly, we’re providing a mechanism for professionals to prove the legitimacy of their network,” said Bondex CEO and co-founder Ignacio Palomera. “This is the latest step in our mission to transform the landscape of global hiring, networking, and talent acquisition.”

Last year, Bondex announced it raised over $10 million from Animoca Brands, Morningstar and CoinList, with user growth one of the primary goals for this funding. Companies like Blockchain.com, Ankr, Chainlink, Binance Recruitment, Solana, OKX Wallet, CoinMarketCap and Aptos are using Bondex to reach the right talent in its network of millions of Web3 professionals.

Bondex also facilitates a unique recruitment process where users can earn rewards up to $20,000 for successful referrals, creating an extended recruitment network for partners and hiring companies. This approach aims to enhance diversity in hiring pools while streamlining the talent acquisition process.

To join the millions of users using Bondex or to learn more, please visit https://bondex.app.

About Bondex

Since our launch in May 2022, Bondex has rapidly emerged as the world's largest and fastest-growing Web3.0 professional network in terms of the user base. Our innovative model implements blockchain technology to create a new user ownership model, enhancing engagement and elevating user experience on the talent marketplace's demand and supply side. Users will be real stakeholders in the growth and success of the talent ecosystem through tokenized incentive mechanisms.

Bondex aims to facilitate efficient job-talent matching, unveil many new economic opportunities, enhance career advancement, and foster a superior networking experience for all participants within the talent ecosystem.