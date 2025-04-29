BeautyHealth to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial™, today announced it will report first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The Company will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, following a press release detailing the results.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.beautyhealth.com, along with supporting materials. A recording of the call will become available on the site approximately three hours after its conclusion.

Disclosure Information

The Beauty Health Company announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls and on its investor relations website (https://investors.beautyhealth.com) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a medtech meets beauty company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful global community of estheticians, partners and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider, and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

