BeautyHealth Releases Third Annual Skintuition Report

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today released Volume Three of its Skintuition Report, an annual deep dive into the forces shaping modern skin health. This year’s report uncovers the most significant consumer-driven shifts of 2025, identifies the trends poised to define aesthetics in 2026, and offers new insight into how people are approaching longer-term skin health and regeneration.

Designed to decode the state of skin health today and where it’s headed, the report integrates science, innovation, clinical data, cultural trends, and provider perspectives to reveal why skin regeneration, rather than skin correction, is becoming the new beauty standard.

This year’s findings point to a meaningful reordering of aesthetic priorities. Consumers are entering a skin-first era, with industry research showing 75 percent of consumers are now prioritizing treatments that improve overall skin quality over volume-enhancing procedures.1 Additional findings point to an increasing demand for firmer, smoother, more hydrated skin, 2 reinforcing the move toward treatments that strengthen and renew the skin over time. To meet this demand, Hydrafacial introduced the HydraFillic with Pep9™ Booster in June 2025, a booster clinically proven to visibly improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, deeply hydrate, and help strengthen the skin barrier.3

“For 28 years, Hydrafacial has partnered with providers to help innovate and meet the evolving needs of aesthetic consumers,” said Hydrafacial Chief Marketing Officer Carrie Caulkins. “Today’s consumers are seeking treatments that support skin regeneration, and Hydrafacial is the only hydradermabrasion treatment with objective clinical data demonstrating its role in helping support the skin’s natural regeneration process.4 We’re well aligned with consumers who are refocusing on maintaining their skin health rather than relying on correction later.”

Key Trends Shaping 2026 and Beyond

Skintuition Report: Volume Three identifies five major trends reshaping how consumers and providers think about skin health:

Medicalization of Beauty : Science, safety, and transformative results now define the luxury market, with dermatologists and estheticians as trusted experts.

: Science, safety, and transformative results now define the luxury market, with dermatologists and estheticians as trusted experts. The Art of Undetectable Treatments : “Notox” and “skinimalism” are in, as consumers prioritize natural, radiant skin that whispers wellness, not procedure.

: “Notox” and “skinimalism” are in, as consumers prioritize natural, radiant skin that whispers wellness, not procedure. Cumulative Care : Demand is also increasing for results that build over time through consistent rituals and layered treatments, not one-off fixes.

: Demand is also increasing for results that build over time through consistent rituals and layered treatments, not one-off fixes. Whole-Body Glow : Skin health now extends beyond the face to the scalp and body, with increased attention on hormonal balance, hydration, and internal-external synergy.

: Skin health now extends beyond the face to the scalp and body, with increased attention on hormonal balance, hydration, and internal-external synergy. Regeneration Nation: Peptides, exosomes, and microbiome technologies are moving from fringe to foundation, signaling a new era of longevity-focused aesthetics.





Hydrafacial: Driving Provider Success in a Skin-First Era

As consumer demand shifts toward regenerative, skin-first treatments, Hydrafacial strives to continue to be a powerful growth driver for providers:

Clients come back more often : Hydrafacial consumers who visit a medspa receive an average of 3.6 Hydrafacial treatments per year. 5

: Hydrafacial consumers who visit a medspa receive an average of 3.6 Hydrafacial treatments per year. An aesthetic gateway: Hydrafacial treatments serve as a starting point for deeper skin journeys, with 50 percent of clients purchasing an additional treatment or retail product during their visit. 6

Hydrafacial treatments serve as a starting point for deeper skin journeys, with 50 percent of clients purchasing an additional treatment or retail product during their visit. Loyalty fuels word-of-mouth: Hydrafacial consumers return more consistently and refer more friends and family than with any other specialty facial treatment.7





Read the full Skintuition Report: Volume Three here.

