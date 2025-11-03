BeautyHealth Appoints Philippe Schaison, PharmaD, to Board of Directors

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BeautyHealth Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced the appointment of global aesthetics leader, Philippe Schaison, PharmaD, to its Board of Directors, effective as of October 30, 2025.

Dr. Schaison has spent over 20 years leading organizations across the global aesthetics, biotech, and consumer health industries. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and a director of Soltégo, Inc., a bio-cosmetic company. Previously, Dr. Schaison was Chief Executive Officer NA of Syneron Candela, President of Allergan Aesthetics, and held senior leadership roles at Clarins, Johnson & Johnson, and L’Oréal. Today, Dr. Schaison serves as Chairman of the Board of Raziel Therapeutics Ltd., an Israeli-based biotechnology company, and sits on a number of other biomedical company boards including AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., Dyve Biosciences, Inc., and miraDry, Inc. Dr. Schaison earned an M.B.A. from Hautes Etudes Commerciales in Paris, and a Doctorate in Pharmacy from the Université Paris V René Descartes.

BeautyHealth Executive Chairman Brent Saunders said: “Philippe’s experience scaling global beauty and aesthetics businesses, coupled with his proven ability to drive innovation and profitability, will bring invaluable perspective to the BeautyHealth Board. His deep expertise will help the Company unlock the full potential of the dynamic Hydrafacial brand, elevate our global reach, and accelerate category growth.”

Dr. Schaison fills an open seat on the BeautyHealth Board and will join the Compensation and Nominating & Corporate Governance Committees. Following the appointment, BeautyHealth’s Board will be comprised of eight directors.

