Capital Power declares dividends for its Common and Preference shares

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation (“Capital Power”) (TSX: CPX) declared a dividend of $0.6519 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025.

The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:

Shares TSX Stock Symbol Dividend Per Share Record Date Payment Date Series 1 CPX.PR.A $0.1638125 June 17, 2025 June 30, 2025 Series 3 CPX.PR.C $0.4287500 June 17, 2025 June 30, 2025 Series 5 CPX.PR.E $0.4144375 June 17, 2025 June 30, 2025

The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100% eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.

