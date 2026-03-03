Capital Power declares dividends for its Common and Preference shares

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation (“Capital Power”) (TSX: CPX) declared a dividend of $0.6910 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:

Shares TSX Stock Symbol Dividend Per Share Record Date Payment Date Series 1 CPX.PR.A $0.3098750

March 18, 2026 March 31, 2026 Series 3 CPX.PR.C $0.4287500

March 18, 2026 March 31, 2026 Series 5 CPX.PR.E $0.4144375

March 18, 2026 March 31, 2026



The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100% eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is one of North America’s leading independent power producers, with approximately 12 GW of generation capacity across 35 facilities. Our portfolio includes natural gas, renewables and battery energy storage solutions. We deliver power generation at utility-scale through a flexible and resilient fleet built to meet growing electricity demand. Backed by deep expertise and an investment-grade credit rating, we provide safe, reliable power communities can depend on. We are Powering Change by Changing Power™.

