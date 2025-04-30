AS Ekspress Grupp: Consolidated unaudited interim report for Q1 of 2025

The revenue of AS Ekspress Grupp for the 1st quarter of 2025 increased by 5% year-over-year to EUR 17.0 million. However, EBITDA decreased by EUR 0.2 million. Digital revenue also increased by 5% and the share of digital revenue remained at 84% of the Group’s total revenue in the first quarter.

As expected, the Group's first quarter’s results were most affected by the expected seasonality, due to which the company's profitability is under the greatest pressure in the 1st quarter each year. In addition, lower demand due to the weak economic environment in the Baltic States, was reflected in the advertising revenue of the 1st quarter.

In the 1st quarter, Ekspress Grupp’s revenue amounted to EUR 17.0 million, an increase of 5% as compared to the same period last year. The increase is mainly due to the increase in digital subscription revenue and the increase in the volumes of ticket platforms and digital outdoor screens. The business operations of Eesti Koolitus- ja Konverentsikeskus (the Estonian Training and Conference Centre), acquired by Delfi Meedia in July 2024 as well as external cooperation projects also made a positive contribution. The company's operations were affected by the general downturn in the business environment in Estonia, as well as in other Baltic countries, which was reflected in a 4% decrease in advertising revenue.

The digital subscription revenue and the number of people with digital subscriptions of the Group’s media companies increased strongly in all three countries.  In a year, the Group received more than 25 000 new digital subscriptions (+12%) in the Baltic States, reaching 236 000 subscriptions at the end of the 1st quarter of 2025. Thus, the Group’s digital revenue is increasingly based on digital subscription revenue and makes up an increasingly larger recurring revenue base without the need for additional sales activity (and costs). We have enhanced the quality and volume of content offered by the Group’s media companies to be the leader in the digital subscription field in all Baltic States. The Group is gradually moving towards its financial strategic goals and wishes to offer paid digital content to at least 340 000 subscribers by the year 2026.

The revenue of ticket sales platforms increased by 10% in a year. The outdoor screen business also demonstrated significant 19% growth, supported by the extension of the network to 156 screens as well as the increase in the average price per screen. With this, the Group has increased its presence in the Latvian market, where the number of screens increased from 105 to 109 in a year, while we have 47 screens in Estonia. These two areas have shown resilience also in the conditions of slower economic growth.

In the 1st quarter, Ekspress Grupp’s profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled EUR 0.2 million, decreasing by 45%. Behind the decline in profitability is the decline in the advertising market due to the general weak economic environment in the Baltic States and increasing pressure on input costs. The net loss for the 1st quarter of 2025 was EUR 1.6 million, which is 31% higher than last year. The increase in net loss is mainly influenced by higher depreciation costs due to the Group's investments.

The Group’s liquidity continues to be strong. The Management Board considers it important to maintain liquidity reserves both for potential new acquisitions and for situations related to further cooling of the economy. As of 31 March 2025, the Group had EUR 8.4 million (31.03.2024: EUR 8.8 million) in cash. The ordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on 23 May 2025 shall vote on the profit allocation proposal, according to which shareholders will be paid regular dividends of 6 euro cents per share in the total amount of EUR 1.86 million.

 

Q1 RESULTS

 

REVENUE

In the 1st quarter of 2025, the consolidated revenue totalled EUR 17.0 million (Q1 2024: EUR 16.2 million). The revenue for the 1st quarter increased by 5% year-over-year. The growth is primarily attributable to the increase in digital subscription revenue as well as increase in the volume of ticket sales platforms and digital outdoor screens. The business operations of Eesti Koolitus- ja Konverentsikeskus (the Estonian Training and Conference Centre), acquired by Delfi Meedia in July 2024 as well as external cooperation projects also made a positive contribution. Revenues from external projects will be affected by the development of Delfi UAB’s artificial intelligence module for the automatic identification of false information. The project, which began in the 1st quarter of 2025 and is scheduled to conclude in the 2nd quarter of 2026, is expected to generate revenue of 3 million euros. The model will be publicly available to all artificial intelligence developers.

The share of the Group’s digital revenue in total revenue was 84% at the end of the 1st quarter of 2025 (at the end of Q1 2024: 84% of total revenue). Digital revenue for the 1st quarter of 2025 increased by 5% as compared to the same period last year.

EXPENSES

In the 1st quarter of 2025, the cost of goods sold, marketing, and general and administrative costs, excluding depreciation and amortisation totalled EUR 16.9 million (Q1 2024: EUR 15.9 million). Operating expenses increased by EUR 1.0 million (+6%) as compared to the same period last year. Labour costs increased the most, by EUR 0.3 million (+3%).

PROFITABILITY

In the 1st quarter of 2025, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 0.2 million (Q1 2024: EUR 0.4 million). EBITDA decreased by 45% as compared to last year and the EBITDA margin was 1.4% (Q1 2024: 2.7%). The decrease in profitability is impacted by the decline in the advertising market due to the general weak economic environment in the Baltic States and the increasing pressure of input costs.

The consolidated net loss for the 1st quarter of 2025 totalled EUR -1.6 million (Q1 2024: EUR -1.2 million), an increase of 31%. In addition to the decrease in EBITDA, higher net loss is also primarily related to higher depreciation expenses arising from the Group’s investments.

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the Group had available cash in the amount of EUR 8.4 million and equity in the amount of EUR 56.8 million (50% of total assets). The comparable data as of 31 March 2024 were EUR 8.8 million and EUR 55.7 million (53% of total assets), respectively. As of 31 March 2025, the Group’s net debt was EUR 20.0 million (31 March 2024: EUR 16.8 million). The increase in net debt is mainly due to the financing of the acquisitions of business operations of Eesti Koolitus- ja Konverentsikeskus (the Estonian Training and Conference Centre) and UAB Kenton Baltic (conference business in Lithuania).

In the 1st quarter of 2025, the Group’s cash flows from operating activities totalled EUR 0.7 million (Q1 2024: EUR 0.9 million), which was negatively affected by the decrease in EBITDA in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

In the 1st quarter of 2025, the Group’s cash flows from investing activities totalled EUR -0.7 million (Q1 2024: EUR -0.9 million), of which EUR -1.0 million was related to development and acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, of which the largest investments were in the development of Delfi platform and Delfi TV.

In the 1st quarter of 2025, the Group’s cash flows from financing activities totalled EUR -0.5 million (Q1 2024: EUR -0.8 million, of which EUR +0.3 million were proceeds from the sale of treasury shares within the framework of the exercise of share options). Financing activities include a net change in borrowings in the amount of EUR +0.2 million (Q1 2024: EUR -0.6 million) and lease liabilities in the amount of EUR -0.6 million (Q1 2024: EUR -0.6 million) due to the normal reduction of the remaining lease term.

DIVIDENDS

In April 2025, the Group's Management Board proposed to pay 6 euro cents per share as dividends to shareholders from the net profit of the financial year 2024 in the total amount of EUR 1.86 million. The profit allocation proposal will be made at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders on 23 May 2025.

 

SEGMENT OVERVIEW

 

Key financial indicators for segments

(EUR thousand)Sales
 Q1 2025Q1 2024Change %12 months 2024
Media segment16 98316 2055%76 071
 advertising revenue8 4898 800-4%42 234
 subscriptions (incl. single-copy sales)5 1965 0433%20 457
 ticket sales platforms1 00091010%4 157
 outdoor screens92978319%4 445
 sale of other goods and services1 369669105%4 778
Corporate functions19617015%752
Inter-segment eliminations(176)(155) (653)
TOTAL GROUP17 00316 2205%76 170
 incl. revenue from all digital channels14 33513 6685%65 786
 % of revenue from all digital channels84%84% 86%

 

(EUR thousand)EBITDA
 Q1 2025Q1 2024Change %12 months 2024
Media segment626914-32%12 364
Corporate functions(383)(477)20%(1 699)
Inter-segment eliminations24 11
TOTAL GROUP244442-45%10 677

 

EBITDA marginQ1 2025Q1 202412 months 2024
Media segment4%6%16%
TOTAL GROUP1%3%14%

 

Consolidated statement of financial position (unaudited)

(EUR thousand)31.03.202531.12.2024
ASSETS  
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents8 4418 971
Trade and other receivables15 15014 394
Corporate income tax prepayment175170
Inventories382373
Total current assets24 14723 908
Non-current assets  
Other receivables and investments1 7751 775
Deferred tax asset7171
Investments in joint ventures917872
Investments in associates2 3972 464
Property, plant and equipment10 48510 834
Intangible assets74 16074 112
Total non-current assets89 80490 128
TOTAL ASSETS113 951114 036
LIABILITIES  
Current liabilities  
Borrowings5 3835 309
Trade and other payables28 61727 014
Corporate income tax payable1736
Total current liabilities 34 01732 359
Non-current liabilities   
Long-term borrowings23 08823 232
Other long-term liabilities55
Total non-current liabilities23 09323 237
TOTAL LIABILITIES57 11055 596
EQUITY  
Share capital18 57618 576
Share premium14 29514 295
Treasury shares(5)(5)
Reserves2 3642 364
Retained earnings21 61123 210
TOTAL EQUITY 56 84158 440
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY113 951114 036

 

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)

(EUR thousand)Q1 2025Q1 202412 months 2024
Sales17 00316 22076 170
Cost of sales(14 848)(13 569)(58 209)
Gross profit2 1552 65217 961
Other income171156959
Marketing expenses(908)(858)(3 369)
Administrative expenses(2 770)(2 834)(10 530)
Other expenses(48)(21)(164)
Operating profit /(loss)(1 400)(906)4 857
Interest income2836117
Interest expenses(411)(457)(1 836)
Other finance income/(costs)(17)(11)(58)
Net finance cost(400)(432)(1 777)
Profit/(loss) on shares of joint ventures4439318
Profit/(loss) on shares of associates16180471
Profit /(loss) before income tax(1 595)(1 218)3 869
Income tax expense(4)(4)(617)
Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period(1 599)(1 221)3 252
Total comprehensive income /(loss)(1 599)(1 221)3 252
Earnings per share (euro)
Basic earnings per share (0.0517) (0.0404)0.1058
     

 

Consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited)

(EUR thousand)Q1 2025Q1 202412 months 2024
Cash flows from operating activities   
Operating profit /(loss) for the reporting year(1 400)(906)4 857
Adjustments for (non-cash):   
Depreciation and amortisation1 6431 3535 823
(Gain)/loss on sale, write-down and impairment of property, plant and equipment16433
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Trade and other receivables(727)367(1 281)
Inventories(9)(11)(52)
Trade and other payables1 4734693 390
Income tax paid(27)(73)(707)
Interest paid(303)(336)(1 875)
Net cash generated from operating activities 66486710 188
Cash flows from investing activities   
Acquisition of subsidiaries/ associates (less cash acquired) and other investments /sale/
cash paid-in equity-accounted investees		00(5 246)
Interest received2836115
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets(988)(1 082)(4 619)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets133
Loans granted00(12)
Loan repayments received044
Dividends received228102379
Net cash used in investing activities (731)(937)(9 376)
Cash flows from financing activities   
Dividends paid00(1 848)
Payment of lease liabilities(623)(557)(2 315)
Change in overdraft88700
Proceeds from borrowings004 640
Repayments of bank loans(726)(561)(2 419)
Proceeds from share issuance0098
Proceeds from sale of treasury shares0343397
Net cash used in financing activities (463)(775)(1 447)
NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS(530)(845)(635)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period8 9719 6069 606
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period8 4418 7618 971

 

Lili Kirikal
CFO
AS Ekspress Grupp
Email: lili.kirikal@egrupp.ee

 

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1,100 people.

