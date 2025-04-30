AS Ekspress Grupp: Consolidated unaudited interim report for Q1 of 2025

The revenue of AS Ekspress Grupp for the 1st quarter of 2025 increased by 5% year-over-year to EUR 17.0 million. However, EBITDA decreased by EUR 0.2 million. Digital revenue also increased by 5% and the share of digital revenue remained at 84% of the Group’s total revenue in the first quarter.

As expected, the Group's first quarter’s results were most affected by the expected seasonality, due to which the company's profitability is under the greatest pressure in the 1st quarter each year. In addition, lower demand due to the weak economic environment in the Baltic States, was reflected in the advertising revenue of the 1st quarter.

In the 1st quarter, Ekspress Grupp’s revenue amounted to EUR 17.0 million, an increase of 5% as compared to the same period last year. The increase is mainly due to the increase in digital subscription revenue and the increase in the volumes of ticket platforms and digital outdoor screens. The business operations of Eesti Koolitus- ja Konverentsikeskus (the Estonian Training and Conference Centre), acquired by Delfi Meedia in July 2024 as well as external cooperation projects also made a positive contribution. The company's operations were affected by the general downturn in the business environment in Estonia, as well as in other Baltic countries, which was reflected in a 4% decrease in advertising revenue.

The digital subscription revenue and the number of people with digital subscriptions of the Group’s media companies increased strongly in all three countries. In a year, the Group received more than 25 000 new digital subscriptions (+12%) in the Baltic States, reaching 236 000 subscriptions at the end of the 1st quarter of 2025. Thus, the Group’s digital revenue is increasingly based on digital subscription revenue and makes up an increasingly larger recurring revenue base without the need for additional sales activity (and costs). We have enhanced the quality and volume of content offered by the Group’s media companies to be the leader in the digital subscription field in all Baltic States. The Group is gradually moving towards its financial strategic goals and wishes to offer paid digital content to at least 340 000 subscribers by the year 2026.

The revenue of ticket sales platforms increased by 10% in a year. The outdoor screen business also demonstrated significant 19% growth, supported by the extension of the network to 156 screens as well as the increase in the average price per screen. With this, the Group has increased its presence in the Latvian market, where the number of screens increased from 105 to 109 in a year, while we have 47 screens in Estonia. These two areas have shown resilience also in the conditions of slower economic growth.

In the 1st quarter, Ekspress Grupp’s profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled EUR 0.2 million, decreasing by 45%. Behind the decline in profitability is the decline in the advertising market due to the general weak economic environment in the Baltic States and increasing pressure on input costs. The net loss for the 1st quarter of 2025 was EUR 1.6 million, which is 31% higher than last year. The increase in net loss is mainly influenced by higher depreciation costs due to the Group's investments.

The Group’s liquidity continues to be strong. The Management Board considers it important to maintain liquidity reserves both for potential new acquisitions and for situations related to further cooling of the economy. As of 31 March 2025, the Group had EUR 8.4 million (31.03.2024: EUR 8.8 million) in cash. The ordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on 23 May 2025 shall vote on the profit allocation proposal, according to which shareholders will be paid regular dividends of 6 euro cents per share in the total amount of EUR 1.86 million.

Q1 RESULTS

REVENUE

In the 1st quarter of 2025, the consolidated revenue totalled EUR 17.0 million (Q1 2024: EUR 16.2 million). The revenue for the 1st quarter increased by 5% year-over-year. The growth is primarily attributable to the increase in digital subscription revenue as well as increase in the volume of ticket sales platforms and digital outdoor screens. The business operations of Eesti Koolitus- ja Konverentsikeskus (the Estonian Training and Conference Centre), acquired by Delfi Meedia in July 2024 as well as external cooperation projects also made a positive contribution. Revenues from external projects will be affected by the development of Delfi UAB’s artificial intelligence module for the automatic identification of false information. The project, which began in the 1st quarter of 2025 and is scheduled to conclude in the 2nd quarter of 2026, is expected to generate revenue of 3 million euros. The model will be publicly available to all artificial intelligence developers.

The share of the Group’s digital revenue in total revenue was 84% at the end of the 1st quarter of 2025 (at the end of Q1 2024: 84% of total revenue). Digital revenue for the 1st quarter of 2025 increased by 5% as compared to the same period last year.

EXPENSES

In the 1st quarter of 2025, the cost of goods sold, marketing, and general and administrative costs, excluding depreciation and amortisation totalled EUR 16.9 million (Q1 2024: EUR 15.9 million). Operating expenses increased by EUR 1.0 million (+6%) as compared to the same period last year. Labour costs increased the most, by EUR 0.3 million (+3%).

PROFITABILITY

In the 1st quarter of 2025, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 0.2 million (Q1 2024: EUR 0.4 million). EBITDA decreased by 45% as compared to last year and the EBITDA margin was 1.4% (Q1 2024: 2.7%). The decrease in profitability is impacted by the decline in the advertising market due to the general weak economic environment in the Baltic States and the increasing pressure of input costs.

The consolidated net loss for the 1st quarter of 2025 totalled EUR -1.6 million (Q1 2024: EUR -1.2 million), an increase of 31%. In addition to the decrease in EBITDA, higher net loss is also primarily related to higher depreciation expenses arising from the Group’s investments.

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the Group had available cash in the amount of EUR 8.4 million and equity in the amount of EUR 56.8 million (50% of total assets). The comparable data as of 31 March 2024 were EUR 8.8 million and EUR 55.7 million (53% of total assets), respectively. As of 31 March 2025, the Group’s net debt was EUR 20.0 million (31 March 2024: EUR 16.8 million). The increase in net debt is mainly due to the financing of the acquisitions of business operations of Eesti Koolitus- ja Konverentsikeskus (the Estonian Training and Conference Centre) and UAB Kenton Baltic (conference business in Lithuania).

In the 1st quarter of 2025, the Group’s cash flows from operating activities totalled EUR 0.7 million (Q1 2024: EUR 0.9 million), which was negatively affected by the decrease in EBITDA in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

In the 1st quarter of 2025, the Group’s cash flows from investing activities totalled EUR -0.7 million (Q1 2024: EUR -0.9 million), of which EUR -1.0 million was related to development and acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, of which the largest investments were in the development of Delfi platform and Delfi TV.

In the 1st quarter of 2025, the Group’s cash flows from financing activities totalled EUR -0.5 million (Q1 2024: EUR -0.8 million, of which EUR +0.3 million were proceeds from the sale of treasury shares within the framework of the exercise of share options). Financing activities include a net change in borrowings in the amount of EUR +0.2 million (Q1 2024: EUR -0.6 million) and lease liabilities in the amount of EUR -0.6 million (Q1 2024: EUR -0.6 million) due to the normal reduction of the remaining lease term.

DIVIDENDS

In April 2025, the Group's Management Board proposed to pay 6 euro cents per share as dividends to shareholders from the net profit of the financial year 2024 in the total amount of EUR 1.86 million. The profit allocation proposal will be made at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders on 23 May 2025.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW

Key financial indicators for segments

(EUR thousand) Sales Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change % 12 months 2024 Media segment 16 983 16 205 5% 76 071 advertising revenue 8 489 8 800 -4% 42 234 subscriptions (incl. single-copy sales) 5 196 5 043 3% 20 457 ticket sales platforms 1 000 910 10% 4 157 outdoor screens 929 783 19% 4 445 sale of other goods and services 1 369 669 105% 4 778 Corporate functions 196 170 15% 752 Inter-segment eliminations (176) (155) (653) TOTAL GROUP 17 003 16 220 5% 76 170 incl. revenue from all digital channels 14 335 13 668 5% 65 786 % of revenue from all digital channels 84% 84% 86%

(EUR thousand) EBITDA Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change % 12 months 2024 Media segment 626 914 -32% 12 364 Corporate functions (383) (477) 20% (1 699) Inter-segment eliminations 2 4 11 TOTAL GROUP 244 442 -45% 10 677

EBITDA margin Q1 2025 Q1 2024 12 months 2024 Media segment 4% 6% 16% TOTAL GROUP 1% 3% 14%

Consolidated statement of financial position (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) 31.03.2025 31.12.2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 8 441 8 971 Trade and other receivables 15 150 14 394 Corporate income tax prepayment 175 170 Inventories 382 373 Total current assets 24 147 23 908 Non-current assets Other receivables and investments 1 775 1 775 Deferred tax asset 71 71 Investments in joint ventures 917 872 Investments in associates 2 397 2 464 Property, plant and equipment 10 485 10 834 Intangible assets 74 160 74 112 Total non-current assets 89 804 90 128 TOTAL ASSETS 113 951 114 036 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 5 383 5 309 Trade and other payables 28 617 27 014 Corporate income tax payable 17 36 Total current liabilities 34 017 32 359 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 23 088 23 232 Other long-term liabilities 5 5 Total non-current liabilities 23 093 23 237 TOTAL LIABILITIES 57 110 55 596 EQUITY Share capital 18 576 18 576 Share premium 14 295 14 295 Treasury shares (5) (5) Reserves 2 364 2 364 Retained earnings 21 611 23 210 TOTAL EQUITY 56 841 58 440 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 113 951 114 036

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) Q1 2025 Q1 2024 12 months 2024 Sales 17 003 16 220 76 170 Cost of sales (14 848) (13 569) (58 209) Gross profit 2 155 2 652 17 961 Other income 171 156 959 Marketing expenses (908) (858) (3 369) Administrative expenses (2 770) (2 834) (10 530) Other expenses (48) (21) (164) Operating profit /(loss) (1 400) (906) 4 857 Interest income 28 36 117 Interest expenses (411) (457) (1 836) Other finance income/(costs) (17) (11) (58) Net finance cost (400) (432) (1 777) Profit/(loss) on shares of joint ventures 44 39 318 Profit/(loss) on shares of associates 161 80 471 Profit /(loss) before income tax (1 595) (1 218) 3 869 Income tax expense (4) (4) (617) Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period (1 599) (1 221) 3 252 Total comprehensive income /(loss) (1 599) (1 221) 3 252 Earnings per share (euro) Basic earnings per share (0.0517) (0.0404) 0.1058

Consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) Q1 2025 Q1 2024 12 months 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit /(loss) for the reporting year (1 400) (906) 4 857 Adjustments for (non-cash): Depreciation and amortisation 1 643 1 353 5 823 (Gain)/loss on sale, write-down and impairment of property, plant and equipment 16 4 33 Cash flows from operating activities: Trade and other receivables (727) 367 (1 281) Inventories (9) (11) (52) Trade and other payables 1 473 469 3 390 Income tax paid (27) (73) (707) Interest paid (303) (336) (1 875) Net cash generated from operating activities 664 867 10 188 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of subsidiaries/ associates (less cash acquired) and other investments /sale/

cash paid-in equity-accounted investees 0 0 (5 246) Interest received 28 36 115 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (988) (1 082) (4 619) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1 3 3 Loans granted 0 0 (12) Loan repayments received 0 4 4 Dividends received 228 102 379 Net cash used in investing activities (731) (937) (9 376) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid 0 0 (1 848) Payment of lease liabilities (623) (557) (2 315) Change in overdraft 887 0 0 Proceeds from borrowings 0 0 4 640 Repayments of bank loans (726) (561) (2 419) Proceeds from share issuance 0 0 98 Proceeds from sale of treasury shares 0 343 397 Net cash used in financing activities (463) (775) (1 447) NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (530) (845) (635) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 8 971 9 606 9 606 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 8 441 8 761 8 971

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1,100 people.

