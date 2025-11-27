Court rules that the insolvency petition against AS Delfi was unfounded

On November 26, The Riga City Court issued a decision confirming that the insolvency petition submitted by SIA Ekis & Co-Positioning and Consulting against AS Delfi, a Latvian subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp, was unfounded.

The court’s ruling dispels doubts raised in public and confirms that the petition had no factual or legal basis. AS Delfi Latvia will assess its further actions based on the court’s conclusions and the publicly available reasoning of the judgment.



“The court’s decision has been made and it is clear and definitive. We will continue our work and our mission — to foster a free, well-informed society and provide high-quality services to our clients,” says Jānis Grīviņš, Chairman of the Management Board of AS Delfi Latvia.

AS Delfi is an important part of the Baltic region's largest media group. The company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 5.53 million with a profit of EUR 594,200.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

AS Ekspress Grupp, CEO

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.