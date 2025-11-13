Changes in substantial shareholding

AS Ekspress Grupp informs about the change in the structure of shareholders with substantial holdings.

On 12.11.2025, OÜ HHL Rühm informed AS Ekspress Grupp that as a result of recent transaction, OÜ HHL Rühm holding in AS Ekspress Grupp increases to 73.57%. OÜ HHL Rühm has acquired 7,963,307 shares of Ekspress Grupp from Hans Luik.

After the transaction on 07.11.2025, HHL Rühm OÜ, controlled by Hans Luik, owns 73.57% (22,775,442 shares) of the shares of AS Ekspress Grupp. The ultimate beneficiary did not change as a result of the transaction.

Ülar Maapalu

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

ylar@aktivafinance.eu

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.