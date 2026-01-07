Changes in the Management Board of AS Delfi Meedia

The Supervisory Board of AS Delfi Meedia, the subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp, decided to elect Karin Vene as a new member of the Management Board until January 6, 2029. Karin Vene will be responsible for managing the company’s new business areas.

Starting from January 7, 2026, the Management Board of Delfi Meedia will be as follows: Erik Heinsaar (Chairman of the Board), Erle Laak-Sepp, Tarvo Ulejev, Urmo Soonvald, Piret Põldoja, Sander Maasik and Karin Vene.

The CV of Karin Vene is enclosed to the stock exchange release.

Delfi Meedia AS is Estonia’s fastest and most innovative media company covering the widest range of topics. It owns Estonia’s largest news portal Delfi, publishes newspapers Eesti Ekspress, Maaleht and LP and popular magazines. The mission of Delfi Meedia is to promote democracy and make its contribution to a more open, informed and digitally advanced Estonia.

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.

