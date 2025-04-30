Nasdaq Copenhagen

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Other stakeholders

Date 30 April 2025







New share buyback programme

The bank's board of directors has, in connection with the presentation of the first quarter financial statements for 2025, assessed the overall capitalization of the bank. Based on this assessment, the board of directors today decided to launch a new share buyback programme amounting to DKK 1,000 million.

The new share buyback programme will launch when the current share buyback programme is completed - expectedly at the end of May 2025.

The decision on the new share buyback programme conforms to the bank’s distribution policy and was made following approval by the Danish FSA.





Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

