Four new female directors will bring gender parity to the Lleida.net Board

Madrid, Spain. April 30, 2025 — Technology company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) will submit the appointment of four new independent female directors to its General Shareholders' Meeting for approval: Anna Bisart Rosell, Teresa Reales Peinado, Ana Serrano Oñate, and Sílvia Cunill Calvet.

The four will join current board member Arrate Usandizaga and, if ratified, will ensure gender parity on the company's governing body.



The meeting will be held on June 5 in Madrid. The announcement was made today to the market in a document containing Other Privileged Information.

The agenda includes the voluntary departure of Beatriz García Torre and Jordi Carbonell i Sebarroja, whom the company thanks for their years of service.



“These candidates bring proven leadership in people, finance, energy, and digitalization, key pillars for our next phase of growth,“ said Sisco Sapena, CEO of Lleida.net.

“Their diversity of perspectives will make the Board more agile and rigorous, which is what Lleida.net needs in this new stage,” he added.



Anna Bisart Rosell brings more than 25 years of global talent management experience at multinationals such as The Knot Worldwide and Johnson & Johnson. She currently chairs the compensation and talent committee at aerospace company Immfly.

Teresa Reales Peinado has led finance and human resources for 25 years at Telefónica and its international subsidiaries.



Ana Serrano Oñate has four decades of experience in oil and gas, with executive positions at Equinor and Repsol. She has managed exploration and energy transition portfolios in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Sílvia Cunill Calvet chairs the Andorra Banking Resolution Agency and advises technology companies in the contact center sector. She is an expert in digitalization and strategic transformation in banking and insurance.



The proposal brings Lleida.net ahead of compliance with Organic Law 2/2024, which requires at least 40% representation of the less represented gender on boards by June 2026.



These appointments will once again consolidate the company's reputation for transparency and compliance with legal guidelines.

The Board will also vote on the individual and consolidated annual accounts for the 2024 financial year. The proposal includes the allocation of profits and the approval of the Board's management.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading players in certification, notification, and electronic signatures.



It holds more than 300 patents in 60 countries and is listed on the stock exchanges in Madrid, Paris, New York, Stuttgart, and Frankfurt.

