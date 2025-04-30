Quadient: 11% Increase in Software Sales to Mail Clients in 2024 Reflects Rising Demand for Smarter, Multichannel Communications

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, shared today that businesses are increasingly turning to digital solutions to meet rising customer expectations for modern, multichannel communication. This shift is driving tangible growth: in fiscal year 2024, Quadient recorded a record 11% increase in cross-sales of its Digital automation solutions within its Mail customer base.

This growth highlights a broader shift in customer engagement strategies, driven by evolving consumer expectations. Independent research commissioned by Quadient in fall 2024, which surveyed 6,000 consumers across the United States, United Kingdom, and France, revealed a clear demand for more modern, multichannel communication experiences. While physical mail remains relevant, a majority of respondents in each country want companies to communicate through multiple channels, including email, mail, text, mobile apps, and social media. This includes 73 percent in the USA, 66 percent in France, and 62 percent in the UK. The findings send a critical message to businesses: organizations that align their strategies with these changing preferences are better positioned to improve customer satisfaction, foster loyalty, and remain competitive in an increasingly digital marketplace.

“We’re meeting our customers where they are and helping them go further,” said Alain Fairise, Chief Solution Officer, Mail Automation at Quadient. “This isn’t just about adopting new technology, it’s about enabling smarter, more agile ways to connect. Consumers are not only ready for smarter digital communications, they now expect it. To stay competitive, businesses need trusted partners who can guide them through digital transformation with confidence and minimal disruption. Our growth in Digital cross-sales reflects that trust. By combining intelligent automation with proven expertise in physical communications, we’re helping organizations reduce complexity, unlock growth opportunities, and build more resilient, future-ready customer relationships.”

With more than 350,000 business customers worldwide, Quadient is helping organizations across industries modernize how they communicate. Through its intelligent automation platform, including Quadient Impress and Quadient Inspire, companies are leveraging both physical and digital channels to improve efficiency, consistency, and responsiveness. In 2024, Quadient recorded its highest level of Digital solution sales into its Mail customer base, while its Mail business continued to outperform the market. Looking ahead, Quadient will continue investing in intelligent hybrid communication solutions to support businesses in delivering meaningful, future-ready customer communications. To know more about Quadient’s smart mail solutions, go to https://mail.quadient.com/en/mailroom-software.

About Quadient

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

