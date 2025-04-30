NetBet UK elevates casino game collection through Blueprint Gaming™ partnership

LONDON, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet UK has strengthened its online casino offering via its latest partnership with industry-leading provider Blueprint Gaming™. An intricate selection of their top-performing games is now available to all NetBet players in the UK.

Over the years, NetBet has been meticulously updating its casino games library, establishing partnerships with a plethora of the world’s best and most innovative providers.

Developing and maintaining the most extensive and diverse casino offering in the market is part of NetBet’s mission - and the addition of Blueprint as a provider only strengthens their ability to provide the finest online gaming experience.

Founded in 2007 and a key part of Germany’s trailblazing Merkur Group, Newark-based Blueprint Gaming™ is one of the UK’s top five providers of digital games, with their iconic titles available both online and on mobile devices.

Some of the most popular and played games within Blueprint’s extensive library include Fishin Frenzy The Big Catch 2, Fishin Frenzy Even Bigger Fish and King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas 2.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, said: “This partnership with Blueprint Gaming™ is incredibly exciting and we cannot wait for NetBet UK players to enjoy the studio’s captivating slot portfolio. This move once again demonstrates our commitment to customer satisfaction, ensuring our users have continued access to the leading releases on market.”

Jack Lawson, Account Manager at Blueprint Gaming™, said: “It really is brilliant to extend this partnership with NetBet and further enhance our UK offering. We look forward to the NetBet player base getting involved in our intriguing range of unique slots including the recent Cash Strike™ series as well as cult classics featuring King Kong Cash™ and Eye of Horus!”

NetBet.co.uk is licensed and regulated in Great Britain by the Gambling Commission. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.co.uk has evolved into one of the UK’s favourite online gaming brands.

Blueprint Gaming is a leading UK-based game studio and part of Germany’s Merkur Group. Founded in 2009, the company has a proven track record of delivering unique moments in gaming, producing some of the industry’s most popular game series and IPs in a portfolio of over 500 titles.

Providing a quality, diverse content offering across a wide variety of game themes and mechanics, including innovative proprietary concepts and recognisable branded experiences, Blueprint games are enjoyed by a growing number of players across the globe.

Blueprint is licensed to develop and supply online games by the UKGC, AGCC, MGA, GRA, SGA, ONJN and AGCO. This allows it to provide games certified for play in the regulated markets of the UK, Alderney, Malta, Gibraltar, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Spain, Romania and Canada.