Latin America's Data Center Market to Double Valuation by 2030, Reaching USD 14.30 Billion - Latin America Data Center Market Landscape Report 2025-2030

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Data Center Market Landscape 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America Data Center Market was valued at USD 7.16 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 14.30 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.22%.





KEY TRENDS

Shift toward Sustainable Data Center Construction with Renewable Energy Integration

Investments in renewable energy partnerships and Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) have become a trend among operators in the Latin America data center market. For instance, investors are implementing innovative approaches, such as solar farms and wind power contracts, to secure a sustainable energy supply while reducing carbon footprints.

In October 2024, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) signed a supply agreement with Casa dos Ventos in Brazil to expand its sustainable data center footprint within Latin America.

Scala Data Centers, in collaboration with Serena, announced a renewable energy supply to meet the demands of hyperscale data centers which will be sourced from Bahia, Brazil, with a capacity of 393 MW. It will begin in 2025.

International hyperscalers like Google, Microsoft, etc are also involved in the sustainability program in Latin America. For instance, in September 2024, Google signed a carbon removal agreement with Mombak in Brazil to purchase 50,000 tons of carbon removal credits.

Advancement of AI & Automated Technologies In Data Center Operations.

Latin American countries, including Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, and Uruguay have established national AI strategies and policies to foster AI development and adoption. These policies prioritize ethical AI use, research, education, and collaboration with private sectors. It also emphasizes the importance of inclusive growth, sustainable development, and societal well-being. For example, Brazil's AI strategy promotes human-centered values and fairness, while Colombia's strategy tackles societal and environmental challenges.

The region is attracting significant investments from both local and international players to build and upgrade AI infrastructure. For instance, in September 2024, Microsoft announced its plan to invest USD 2.70 billion in Brazil and USD 1.3 billion in Mexico to expand and upgrade AI infrastructure.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

In the Latin America data center market, the key providers of UPS systems include Schneider Electric, ABB, Rolls Royce, Delta Electronics, Vertiv, and Eaton. Most of the data centers in Latin America are equipped with the N+1 redundant setup.

Most of the data center service providers involved in developing new facilities will be under zero water usage. Due to the scarcity of water availability in the region, most of the data center facilities are moving toward adopting efficient air-based cooling systems. For instance, Google was originally planning to use 7.6 million liters of potable water every day for cooling in Uruguay; however, the excessive use of water compelled Google to revise its plan and switch to an air-based cooling system.

Hyperscale and mega data centers are estimated to use 2N CRAC or CRAH units, whereas smaller data centers choose N+N systems.

Tier III data center facilities make up a sizable portion of the emerging projects in the Latin America data center market.

LATIN AMERICA DATA CENTER MARKET'S GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The data center markets in several Latin American countries are poised for significant growth, driven by a combination of technology advancements, increased digitalization, and strategic government initiatives.

Brazil has emerged as a leading destination in the Latin America data center market, representing over 41% of the region's total market investments. It is a developed and established market, with Sao Paulo being the top data center destination in the country.

Mexico is the second-largest country in Latin America, after Brazil, to host major global cloud operators like Google, AWS, and Microsoft. It is one of the fastest-growing digital infrastructure hubs in the region, with Queretaro being a key city.

Chile is a hub for renewable energy sources; data center companies are trying to maximize their sustainable practices and reduce carbon footprint. There are more than 30 existing data centers in Santiago.

Colombia is one of the growing digital infrastructure hubs in Latin America. The country is actively fostering the integration of AI through government initiatives and investments from both local and international companies.

Argentina, with seven operational submarine cables, is becoming one of the best-connected countries in Latin America for data infrastructure. The most prominent location is Buenos Aeries.

Other Latin American countries, such as Peru, Uruguay, and Panama, are also witnessing growth in digital infrastructure. They are focusing on expanding broadband access, investing in tech infrastructure, and improving connectivity.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Latin America data center market has the presence of IT infrastructure providers such as Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, NetApp, Oracle, Pure Storage, and others that are driving the availability of advanced IT infrastructure in the market.

The Latin America data center market has a presence of several regional and global contractors and subcontractors, such as AECOM, Afonso Franca Engenharia, Cundall, Constructora Sudamericana, Fluor Corporation, Gensler, Jacobs, Syska Hennessy Group, The Weitz Company, Turner Construction, Turner & Townsend and others.

Some of the leading colocation providers in the Latin America data center market are Ascenty (Digital Realty), ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Scala Data Centers, Equinix, Elea Data Centers, KIO Networks, EdgeConneX, Cirion Technologies, Tecto Data Centers (V.tal), and others.

Several hyperscale operators such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google are involved in the development of self-built data center facilities across the region. For instance, Amazon Web Services received approval for data center development across Chile.

In August 2024, Google started the construction of its new data center facility in Canelones, Uruguay with an investment of around USD 850 million. It will be the company's second data center in the Latin America region after one operational data center campus in Quilicura, Chile.

Several new players, including companies like Ada Infrastructure, CloudHQ, Layer 9 Data Centers, MDC Data Centers, Surfix Data Center, and 247 Data Centers have recently announced plans to enter the Latin America data center market, capitalizing on the region's growing demand for digital infrastructure and cloud services.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Super Micro Computer

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Assa Abloy

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Afonso Franca Engenharia

Constructora Sudamericana

Cundall

DLR Group

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

Grupo PML

Hyphen

Holder Construction

HDOS

Jacobs

KMD Architects

Mendes Holler

Modular Data Centers

PQC

Quark

Racional Engenharia

Soben

Syska Hennessey Group

The Weitz Company

Turner Construction

Turner & Townsend

Zeittec

Data Center Investors

AWS

Actis (NextStream)

Ascenty

Angola Cables

Ava Telecom

Blue NAP Americas

Cirion Technologies

Claro

DHAmericas

Digicel

EdgeConneX

Elea Data Centers

Equinix

EVEO

Google

Gtd

HostDime

InterNexa

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

Mexico Telecom Partners

Microsoft

Millicom (Tigo)

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

OneX Data Center

Oxygen

Quantico Data Center

Scala Data Centers

SONDA

Takoda Data Centers

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Tecto Data Centers

Win Empresas

New Entrants

247 Data Centers

Ada Infrastructure

CloudHQ

Layer 9 Data Centers

MDC Data Centers

Surfix Data Center



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 151 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Latin America





Report Segmentation:

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based

Liquid-based

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

Latin America Brazil Mexico Chile Colombia Argentina Rest of Latin America



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rxmgm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment